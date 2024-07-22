Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Kamala Edition

My guess is that everyone is going to be talking about President Harris today, but don't blow off the livable streets news, which certainly overlaps. Former President Trump has already said he would permanently shelve congestion pricing if he wins in November, but we're thinking that, if elected, Kamala Harris would keep in place President Biden's climate- and transit-friendly policy.
Meanwhile, activists want Gov. Hochul to follow Joe Biden's example and change her mind:
And now the news from the weekend:
- Hell Gate hilariously fact-checked Gov. Hochul's claim that a bunch of people who wouldn't pay the congestion pricing toll gave her a standing ovation for scrubbing it.
- The city budget deal does include some money for child care for immigrant children, whom we often see on subways selling candy. (NYDN)
- The Queens e-scooters are getting mixed reviews from QNS.
- There are driverless shuttles at JFK now. (NY Post)
- It's too hot for even the rats to fuck. (NY Post)
- Carnage in The Bronx. (amNY)
- The MTA successfully tested the flood doors on the Battery Tunnel (of course, there was no rain, so was it really a success?). More testing is coming, so click the Gothamist story if you're a driver who uses the Battery or Queens Midtown tunnels.
- Larry Penner is still concerned about the MTA's debt. (Mass Transit)