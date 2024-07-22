Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Kamala Edition

My guess is that everyone is going to be talking about President Harris today, but don't blow off the livable streets news, which certainly overlaps. Former President Trump has already said he would permanently shelve congestion pricing if he wins in November, but we're thinking that, if elected, Kamala Harris would keep in place President Biden's climate- and transit-friendly policy.

Meanwhile, activists want Gov. Hochul to follow Joe Biden's example and change her mind:

If Joe Biden can admit he was wrong, and drop out of a race for the highest office in the world for the noble greater good, Kathy Hochul can admit she was wrong and start congestion pricing for the same reason. If she does it now it won't even make a blip in the headlines. pic.twitter.com/W65S7SkPyg — Miser (@MicromobilityN) July 21, 2024

And now the news from the weekend: