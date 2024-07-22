Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Congestion Kamala Edition

My guess is that everyone is going to be talking about President Harris today, but don't blow off the livable streets news, which overlaps.

12:00 AM EDT on July 22, 2024

The presumptive Democratic nominee.

My guess is that everyone is going to be talking about President Harris today, but don't blow off the livable streets news, which certainly overlaps. Former President Trump has already said he would permanently shelve congestion pricing if he wins in November, but we're thinking that, if elected, Kamala Harris would keep in place President Biden's climate- and transit-friendly policy.

Meanwhile, activists want Gov. Hochul to follow Joe Biden's example and change her mind:

And now the news from the weekend:

  • Hell Gate hilariously fact-checked Gov. Hochul's claim that a bunch of people who wouldn't pay the congestion pricing toll gave her a standing ovation for scrubbing it.
  • The city budget deal does include some money for child care for immigrant children, whom we often see on subways selling candy. (NYDN)
  • The Queens e-scooters are getting mixed reviews from QNS.
  • There are driverless shuttles at JFK now. (NY Post)
  • It's too hot for even the rats to fuck. (NY Post)
  • Carnage in The Bronx. (amNY)
  • The MTA successfully tested the flood doors on the Battery Tunnel (of course, there was no rain, so was it really a success?). More testing is coming, so click the Gothamist story if you're a driver who uses the Battery or Queens Midtown tunnels.
  • Larry Penner is still concerned about the MTA's debt. (Mass Transit)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Carnage

Bike Rack Saves Pedestrians in Crash on Busy Brooklyn Street

The white Hyundai involved in the crash has been nabbed 10 times by city speed- and red-light cameras since Oct. 10, 2023, city records show.

July 22, 2024
City of Yes

Map: How Did Community Boards Vote on ‘City of Yes’ Housing Plan

With most of the community board recommendations in, Streetsblog mapped where residents are saying "yes" to more housing and less parking.

July 22, 2024
Congestion Pricing

What a Surprise! Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause Helps Rich Suburban Drivers

Gov. Hochul's "little guys" certainly have big wallets. Meanwhile, the rest of us suffer with declining subway service and buses that are slower than walking. Thanks, Kathy.

July 22, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Hochul’s Fantasy World Edition

The governor has gone off the deep end. Plus other news.

July 19, 2024
See all posts