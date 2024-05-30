Thursday’s Headlines: Just Asking Edition

It's a bit off topic for us, but can anyone tell us why Mayor Adams decided to defend the Pope for using a gay smear?

Like, what's to be gained by defending something so needlessly offensive? What constituency (beyond unrepentant homophobe Ruben Diaz Sr., perhaps?) is Hizzoner courting?

I mean, I can sit here and defend Jorge Lopez's glove-throwing tantrum yesterday at Citi Field — he was frustrated, and the Mets have been stinking up the National League for a month now — but I can't defend a New York City mayor who offers aid and comfort to a Pontiff using anti-gay hate speech.

Then again, what else should we expect from the man who said that new immigrants should be lifeguards because they must be good swimmers to have gotten here?

The Daily News had the story.

Moving on, here's the news:

The City) The rumors were true and the denial was pretty transparent: NYC Transit President Richard Davey is headed to Beantown. We always found him personable and straightforward, so congrats to him if that's what he wants. ( NYDN

Demetrius Crichlow, who currently heads the subways division of New York City Transit, will take over as interim president. ( amNY

What the car-loving New York Times calls "a life unencumbered by self-consciousness or regret" is just an asshole with a loud car who is terrorizing his neighbors.

Speaking of America's car dependency writ stupid, a driver with a suspended license called into his court hearing ... from behind the wheel of his moving car. ( TMZ

NY Post) An anti-Semite chose a car as a weapon in Brooklyn. ( NYDN

And another pedestrian was killed by a reckless driver in The Bronx. ( NY Post

Gothamist took a ride on a luxury bus to the Hamptons.

City Limits had a great open streets op-ed by Friends of Streetsblog Jackson Chabot, Elana Ehrenberg and Rebecca Macklis with the simplest of takeaways: "New Yorkers should be able to dance in the streets, sidewalks, and curbs if they want to.”

Here's the first really good argument to ban TikTok (or at least alert Mayor Adams that someone is dunking all over him):

Here’s a TikTok shop selling license plate obscurers to New Yorkers, clowning on @NYCMayor, @Sen_Gounardes, and @ydanis in the marketing video. Wonder if these city and state leaders will take it lying down. Pretty embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/nCo8mEvNkx — Paul E Williams (@PEWilliams_) May 30, 2024