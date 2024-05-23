Thursday’s Headlines: Both Sides Now Edition

We really wanted to embrace the spirit of writer Tristan Cleveland's recent article in Strong Towns about how fighting against car culture made him feel great, but never ended up convincing anyone on the other side.

It's true that as vanguards of the livable streets movement, we often feel incensed when our common-sense positions — "Wouldn't it be nice if we could design a city so car drivers didn't run so many people over?" — fail to persuade drivers and their political enablers to care.

So we'd love to, as Cleveland did, get a cup of coffee with our haters and find common ground.

But the problem is: the fight for livable streets isn't just some effete academic debate; our civilization is in its death throes, and we're frankly tired of constantly being asked to find "common ground" with people who can't see that the automobile has been ruinous for our city.

It's not that we're opposed to hearing "the other side" (after all, on Wednesday we printed former Council Member Kathryn Freed's opinion piece rebutting our earlier pro-congestion pricing op-ed by Charles Komanoff), but all too often, "the other side" consists of people who believe that bike riders are more dangerous to pedestrians than car drivers, that building more housing near subway stations will "destroy our neighborhoods," or that congestion pricing is unfair because they "only" use their car to drive to their second home.

If "common ground" means tolerating these opinions, fine. But regardless of Tristan Cleveland's good intentions, we're just not ready to politely ask the other side, oh, pretty please, can you maybe not widen that highway?

MSNBC star Chris Hayes certainly knows where I'm coming from:

Hey @NYC_DOT what are we doing about the the intersection of Delancey and Christie? One of the worst in the city; an enormous danger for cyclists and pedestrains. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 22, 2024

And so does Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms:

Was out testing new film equipment. Drivers behaving brutally all over, but none so badly as the chaos at Chrystie & Delancy Streets.



Cranks love to complain about #bikenyc and say drivers don't break laws.



We know that's just not true.@StreetsblogNYC @bikenewyork @OpenPlans pic.twitter.com/cph16Km96j — Streetfilms (Now 1,100+ films!) (@Streetfilms) September 28, 2023

In other news:

Ed Sheeran concert on Willoughby Ave > Ed Sheeran concert at Barclays Center https://t.co/tUpWgsMCdM — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) May 22, 2024

And finally, here's great Streetfilms video on daylighting featuring Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.