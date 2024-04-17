Wednesday’s Headlines: Bike Lane Delay Edition

Do you remember the proposed sidewalk bike lane on Ocean Avenue and big plaza improvements to the Prospect Park entrance on the corner of Parkside and Ocean avenues? No? Well that makes sense: it got approved five years ago and then nothing happened.

And now the project won't be finished until 2026 at the earliest, according to reporting by ace scribe Dave Colon.

To recap: The Prospect Park Alliance, the Department of Transportation and the Parks Department are all working on a big refurbishment of Ocean Avenue on the east side of Prospect Park. The work, first approved in 2019, involves replacing cracked and broken sidewalks, adding a two-way eight-foot bike lane and a spruced-up and unified entry plaza at Parkside Avenue that will one day house a monument to the great Shirley Chisholm.

The project was supposed to be finished in 2021, but got delayed by the pandemic and given a new completion year of 2023 ... until it was delayed again, this time because of new stormwater management requirements. The city is finally in the process of awarding a contract for the whole shebang — a shebang on which the next mayor can cut the ribbon.

Patience, they say, is a virtue. Unless you're a dad who wants to take his 6-year-old on a safe ride to the park, we suppose.

In other news: