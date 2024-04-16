Ten-Year-Old Struck and Killed By Driver Two Blocks from South Williamsburg Playground

A driver struck and killed a 10-year-old girl in Williamsburg this afternoon — the second child to die since the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The 62-year-old driver of a Buick sedan struck and killed the young New Yorker at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police could not say what led to the crash or if the driver, who remained on the scene, would face any charges.

A number of schools converge around the area where the crash occurred, including a girls school to the south at Franklin Avenue and Flushing Avenue and a boys school to the north on Rutledge Street and Wythe Avenue. Classon Playground sits two blocks to the west of the intersection.

Nearby entrances and exits to and from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to the north and west of the intersection make the area a traffic mess. The three-intersection triangle of Wythe, Wallabout and Haywood saw 42 crashes that injured 4 cyclists, 9 pedestrians and 3 drivers between 2019 and 2023.

Williamsburg 365 News identified the victim as Hayalde Yitel ben Eliezer Wertzberger.

BDE: It is with a saddened heart we regret to inform you of the passing of Hayalde Yitel ben Eliezer Wertzberger. Levaye details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ArX5cOSwck — Williamsburg 365 News (@Williamsburg365) April 16, 2024

Wertzberger's death comes months after NYPD tow truck driver Stephanie Sharp struck and killed 7-year-old Kamari Hughes as the boy walked to school with his mother. In the aftermath of the crash, parents and other New Yorkers demanded Mayor Adams take children's street safety more seriously by reinstating school crossing guard positions eliminated during budget cuts, banning parking around intersections — a process known as daylighting — and other interventions.

Adams subseqently since committed to daylighting 1,000 intersections in 2024, a pace that amounts to 50 years to daylight every intersection in the city.

Council Member Lincoln Restler, who represents the area of Williamsburg where Tuesday's crash occurred, tweeted his condolences.

"My heart breaks for her family and loved ones," Restler posted.

My heart breaks for her family and loved ones. — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) April 16, 2024

The city can and should do better than leaving the area alone, said one neighborhood street safety activist.

"Community members have been calling for a safer street on Wythe for decades. Our neighbor Sarah Pitts was killed blocks away on Wythe in 2020. South," said Brett Bovenzi, the co-chair of the North Brooklyn Transportation Alternatives Volunteer Committee.

"South Williamsburg has a higher number of children and senior citizens than the city and North Brooklyn as a whole. We must have greater safety for our most vulnerable New Yorkers. The city already has the tools to make our intersections safer, we just need the political will to do it."