Monday’s Headlines: Thanking the Academy Edition

We would be remiss if we didn't offer some photos and copy about Friday's George Polk Awards ceremony, where our investigative reporter Jesse Coburn picked up the prize for local reporting for his much-honored "Ghost Tags" series on scofflaw drivers.

At the event at Cipriani on E. 42nd Street, no less a legend as Charlayne Hunter-Gault praised Coburn for revealing a classic "New York City scam — the vast underground market for temporary license plates issued by phony car drivers by the thousands." She fist-bumped Coburn as he took the stage to thank Polk judges.

Coburn explains his series to an impressed Polk Awards attendee.

Coburn graciously (and, from my perspective, excessively) thanked his editor, but the work of exposing the scam by poring through thousands of records from multiple states and crafting tight copy on deadline was entirely Coburn's.

With the Polk Award, the "Ghost Tag" series has now won a Sigma Award for data journalism (the judges said, "'Ghost Tags' has many reasons to be on the list of best journalistic productions of 2023"); an award from the Investigative Reporters and Editors (judges there called said, "The more the story went on, the better it got, and it left no stone unturned"), and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting (where the judges said it was "investigative reporting at its best").

What's next for Coburn? Well, in this business, you're only as good as your next story, so we can't wait to publish it soon.

