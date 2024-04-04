Congestion Pricing
Thursday’s Headlines: Day In Court Edition
Yesterday was all about New Jersey's day in court ... plus other news.
Reporter’s Notebook: NJ Finally Gets Its Day in Court in Congestion Pricing Suit
New Jersey's lawsuit against the first congestion tolls in American history finally gets a hearing Newark. Here's a run through of the trial's first day.
Drawing Lines: NYPD Precinct Steals Sidewalk with Unauthorized Paint Job
Cops at the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint have stolen public space with some paint. Whatever happened to the Integrity Control Officer?
Op-Ed: Keeping Poor Residents in Transit Deserts is Getting Expensive
The mayor is in such a rush to create a park that he never bothered to ask Queens residents if they wanted better rail, a park, or both.
Data: State DOTs Look Nothing Like the Residents They Serve
Why are state DOTs so overwhelmingly white and male — and what impact does it have on road users who don't share those identities?