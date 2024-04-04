Thursday’s Headlines: Day In Court Edition

Yesterday was all about New Jersey's day (or two) in court. Obviously, we had Dave Colon in Newark to capture every burp and spit from Garden State mouthpiece Randy Mastro, but our coverage, as good as it was, wasn't alone:

The hearing will continue on Thursday, so we're guessing that the main fireworks are primed to go off then.

In other news:

We were happy to see The Times jump on that Department of Investigation report about placard abuse, which we've been covering for, like, years (no link, no love from The Gray Lady). We also covered the report hours earlier . So did Gothamist and Hell Gate , definitively.

Transit crime is down. ( amNY

On a personal level, the biggest news was my star turn on "The Daily Show" on Wednesday night. I agree with host Michael Kosta: I am the annoying snitch New York needs right now. Come for the criminal mischief, stay for me admitting that getting killed by an angry scofflaw driver would actually be "a great news story":