Carnage
HORROR IN QUEENS: Child Killed, Another Injured by Reckless Driver
An 8-year-old boy was killed, and his 3-year-old brother was injured when a driver ran them over in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog New York City
See all posts
Another Pedestrian Killed by a Truck Driver; No Charge for Fatal Crash
Another truck driver has killed another pedestrian — and has not been charged for the crash, despite having made an illegal turn on Tuesday morning.
Déjà-Vu All Over Again: Assembly Balks on ‘Sammy’s Law,’ Bill Sponsor Silent
Even after lawmakers watered it down, the Assembly won't back it in the budget.
Transit Union Opposes Congestion Toll, Though Almost No Workers Will Pay
Just 1,500 subway workers and 700 bus workers report to work inside the tolling zone — 5.5 percent of the workforce. And of that, very few drive there.
Wednesday’s Headlines: Fake Plates Crackdown Edition
The mayor and governor claim that they are finally going to crack down on "ghost cars." Plus other news.