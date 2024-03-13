Another Pedestrian Killed by a Truck Driver; No Charge for Fatal Crash

Another truck driver has killed another pedestrian — and has not been charged for the crash, despite having made an illegal turn on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 38-year-old city Department of Environmental Protection truck driver was driving eastbound on 57th Avenue in Middle Village at around 8:30 a.m. when he turned right onto 80th Street — a turn that is illegal for truck drivers unless they are making local deliveries.

Cops said the F750 truck driver — Mitchell Roderick, 38, of Valley Stream on Long Island — struck Natalia Garcia-Valencia, 43, as she crossed 80th Street, causing severe head and body trauma. Garcia-Valencia was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died. The driver remained on the scene and has not been charged for the crash, but an NYPD spokesperson said Roderick was held on "an outstanding warrant" from 2013 that is unrelated to this incident.

The driver had no signs of impairment and had a valid driver's license, police said.

My office has been informed of a tragic incident this morning where a woman was fatally struck by a truck at the 57th Ave & 80th St intersection. The truck was traveling eastbound on 57th Avenue and turned right onto 80th Street, striking the woman in the crosswalk. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/J0evZafehz — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) March 12, 2024

The Council member is demanding that the city Department of Transportation evaluate the intersection, but it's unclear if the agency will prioritize it. There were 10 reported crashes at that corner in the four years between 2020 and 2023, according to city records. Those crashes did injure 16 people, including five cyclists and two pedestrians.

Truck drivers cause a disproportionate number of fatalities from crashes because of the size of the vehicles. According to data from Transportation Alternatives, truck, tractor-trailer and pickup drivers killed 49 people in 2023, which was 19 percent of all 260 fatalities last year. And more than 62 percent of pedestrians killed in the Vision Zero era were fatally injured by SUVs, trucks, or other large vehicles.

And the number of cyclists killed by drivers of SUVs, pickups, and large vehicles rose 76 percent from the first half of Vision Zero (2014-2018) to the second half (2019-2023).

And according to the most recent Mayor's Management Report [PDF, page 453], drivers working for the Department of Environmental Protection are getting less safe, rather than more. In fiscal year 2022, the agency's workers caused 214 crashes. In the following 12 months, they caused 269, an increase of 25 percent.

Last week, a truck driver killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn — using the same truck that another driver used to kill a crossing guard in Queens last year. The driver in last week's crash has not been charged. The company operating the vehicles has a long record of reckless driving.

The DEP did not respond to a request for comment.