Friday’s Headlines: Repeat Offender Edition

The biggest story yesterday — not that anyone but the Daily News covered it — was that the very same truck that a driver used to kill a Queens crossing guard last year was involved in a new fatal crash on Thursday in Brooklyn.

As the paper reported, the same truck whose driver killed the crossing guard Krystyna Naprawa on Oct. 20, 2023, was involved in a crash at Tilden and Bedford avenues in Brooklyn after the truck driver made what witnesses said was an illegal right on red.

There's a lot of missing information in the narrative — including, of course, who was driving the truck on Thursday, as well as the name of the victim — but this much is known: the truck belongs to Manolos Trucking, a company that has some explaining to do.

But also left unsaid (for now) is what punishment the company faced for its driving having killed Naprawa and how a company with a fatality on its record could possibly have another driver involved in a crash. What role, if any, did our Department of Motor Vehicles play in making sure Manolos Trucking properly trains its drivers? Why does the truck in question have seven camera violations (including four red-light violations) since 2019?

And, finally, what are our elected officials going to do about this — starting today? We'll be asking.

