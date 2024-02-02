Friday’s Headlines: Celebrating Public Space Heroes Edition

Whose streets? Your streets.

It's time once again for the annual "Public Space Awards" hosted by our friends at Open Plans. This year's gala is set for Thursday, Feb. 29 (leap day!), which means you should get your tickets right now to honor this year's winners and help raise money for more awesome projects next year.

And the winners are:

Most Innovative Model for Public Space Management: Corona Plaza

Neighborhood Champion Award: Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID

Citywide Transformation Award: Department of Transportation's Summer Streets (which expanded to three boroughs last year!)

Most Inspiring Neighborhood Vision: North Brooklyn Safe Streets Organizers & North Brooklyn Parks Alliance

Just as important, click here to vote for the audience-selected fifth honoree, which this year is dedicated to public space activization. And the nominees are: Kuki Go for his tape (yes, tape) art; Misha Tyutyunik for his newly extended Kensington Plaza; and the Skate Everything School for holding skateboarding "classes" on open streets all over town.

It'll be a blast (and even some of your favorite Streetsblog staffers will be on hand).

In other news:

I too made a detour and caught the R211T on my way home today. Got to strike while the iron is hot, never know when they'll discover some huge flaw & pull the cars from service for weeks! pic.twitter.com/FazgFMiu9I — The LIRR Today (@TheLIRRToday) February 2, 2024

This is an interesting piece of information, especially in light of our attempt to get Verra Mobility to comment on its 41-percent failure rate on speed cameras. Check out the response we got: https://t.co/Bw9g9pcCND pic.twitter.com/PVAC5QtKOz — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) February 1, 2024

From the assignment desk: If the name of Wheeler Avenue doesn't send a chill down your spine, you're too young to remember the day — Feb. 4, 1999 — when four NYPD officers shot and killed unarmed Amadou Diallo with a fusillade of 41 shots from their service pistols. On Saturday, the victim's mom, longtime activist Kadiatou Diallo, will be joined by other victims of police brutality near the site of the killing, at 1177 Wheeler Ave., where there is a mural in honor of the victim. The crowd will gather at around 5 p.m. and move up the block for a moment of silence where Amadou Diallo was killed.

And, finally, the DOT wants to hear from you about what it should prioritize. It's nice to be asked, but the mission is clear: safe streets for all, more space for pedestrians, more equity in road redesigns. ( NYC DOT

Oh and one last bit of DOT news: We were happy to see that the agency had finally shortened the looooong block of Atlantic Avenue between Hoyt and Smith streets with a new mid-block crosswalk and light. It's great to see what this agency can do when City Hall doesn't get in the way . Here's a picture from Friend of Streetsblog Kelly Carroll: