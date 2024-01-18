Thursday’s Headlines: Two Can Play At That Game Edition

A Brooklyn politician is taking New Jersey at its anti-congestion pricing word — and threatening to sue the state for charging out-of-state drivers to use its highways.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday claimed — in tweets and court documents — that New York's plan to toll all drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street — violates the Commerce Clause of the Construction because it impedes his constituents' "right to travel and work in New York without having to pay discriminatory tolls."

Running with Murphy's logic — and more than a hint of irony — State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Bay Ridge) called it "outrageous, unconscionable and discriminatory" that he has to pay tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike, which Murphy is plans to widen using $10 billion of toll revenue.

"We’re currently assessing legal options and may be forced to sue @NJGov for their blatant discriminatory actions," Gounardes joked.

As a New Yorker, it is outrageous, unconscionable, and - according to @GovMurphy - discriminatory that I should have to pay tolls on the NJ Turnpike!



We’re currently assessing legal options and may be forced to sue @NJGov for their blatant discriminatory actions. https://t.co/a0rwEHsz1d — Senator Andrew Gounardes (@Sen_Gounardes) January 17, 2024

Murphy's latest argument is an addendum to his ongoing lawsuit against congestion pricing, which aims to fund sorely needed subway and transit repairs, improve bus and car speeds and — by reducing the number of cars on the road — cut back on fatal crashes.

His argument that the toll is "discriminatory" against New Jersey residents likely has no legal standing — it's also flatly untrue: Under every tolling scenario studied by the MTA for its environmental review of the program, New Jersey drivers would pay a smaller percentage of the MTA's toll revenue than the overall traffic they cause.

