Thursday’s Headlines: Turkey Day Edition

We love Thanksgiving and will be off all day today (so expect the DOT or the TMRB to make some major announcement while we're tucking into Uncle Fred's turkey.
We'll be back on Friday. But until, then we wanted to remind you that yesterday's headlines wrote about unsafe conditions that we cyclists and pedestrians are apparently just supposed to deal with during the holidays ("Just go around!"), but we wanted to mention another problem we've noticed. Every day for the past few weeks, we've spotted a Department of Transportation truck parked at a particularly dangerous spot in the newly protected bike lane on Ninth Street in Brooklyn. We asked DOT about why this is happening, but the agency did not respond. Like at all. Here's the video though, so, you know, just go around:
In other news:
The Post covered the people who disrupted a benign DOT press conference the other day — and it's worth noting that the paper needed to reach out to a Council member from an entirely different district to find support for the conspiracy theorists. Why? Because all the local pols support what the DOT is doing in their neighborhood!
Another study reveals the economic power of cycling. (Momentum)
And the Brits have banned some terrible SUV ads. (The Guardian)
The Flushing-Main Street station has been spruced up. (NYDN)
A young girl was hit by a police officer in a squad car. (NY Post)
And, finally, it's time to honor all the generous souls who gave to us yesterday during our annual fundraising drive: Thanks, Carla! Thanks, Kenneth! Thanks, Jehiah! Thanks, Ww Chan! Thanks, Stephen! Thanks, David! You can join them by clicking here.
"We are, paradoxically, dependent on public transit and plagued by the congestion posed by millions of cars, choking exhaust, hundreds of annual traffic crash deaths, and the nation’s slowest bus service."