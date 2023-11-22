Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Who Doesn’t Love a Parade Edition

12:00 AM EST on November 22, 2023

Photos: Reasmus via X/Inset: Lincoln Anderson|

This parade is a hazard uptown and (inset) in Herald Square.

Look, we understand that people are going to be inconvenienced when important things like movie production, international conferences of diplomats, and holiday parades are scheduled, but why is it always pedestrians and cyclists being inconvenienced?

And endangered?

We're all huge fans of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it occurs to us that there has to be a better way to prepare for the hoards than by forcing everyday New Yorkers to walk in the street because both the Central Park West sidewalk and the Central Park West bike lane are filled with bleachers and cars? Our friend Reasmus pointed it out to us on X the other day:

Then, a few days later, our sometime friend, sometime bitter rival Lincoln Anderson of the scrappy Village Sun sent over pictures of cyclists thrown into traffic in dangerous Herald Square just because Macy's doesn't want to provide the legally required protected detour on the bike lane in front of the once-famous-but-now-neutered-by-online-shopping department store:

This is unsafe. Thanks, Macy's. We'll take our business to Gimbels this year.Photo: Lincoln Anderson

In other news from a slow and rainy day:

  • The Times's deep dive on our shredded social safety net was a must read.
  • The MTA unveiled new elevators at a subway station in the heart of Park Slope on Tuesday, which we salute because accessibility is important. But does it really cost $79 million to make a single subway station accessible to people in wheelchairs? (NYDN)
  • As you prepare for this week's holiday travel, check out this amNY guide.
  • Manhattan Institute intellectual Nicole Gelinas, who is usually sage on social media, got our goat with a tweet we found lacking. So we responded with an epic thread:
  • And, finally, we had a soft launch on our annual donation drive yesterday (it's not even "Giving Tuesday" yet!), but we want to acknowledge our recent benefactors who used the donation widget below: Thanks, Terrance! Thanks, Daniel! Thanks, Todd! Thanks, Choresh! Thanks, Pamela! Thanks, Michael! Thanks, Reed! Thanks, Michelangelo! Thanks, Santiago! Thanks, Jince!

Anyone else want to join the honor roll? Click below:

Click here to donate
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Delivery Companies Don’t Want to Supply Delivery Workers With Safe Batteries and Bikes

Bronx Council Member Oswald Feliz introduced the legislation, but the tech companies don't like it.

November 22, 2023
Buses

Opinion: Escaping Our Car Culture by Bus

"We are, paradoxically, dependent on public transit and plagued by the congestion posed by millions of cars, choking exhaust, hundreds of annual traffic crash deaths, and the nation’s slowest bus service."

November 22, 2023
Open Streets

EYES ON THE STREET: Berry Street Bike Boulevard Is a Model for Low-Traffic Streets

Berry Street has become a model for what low-traffic streets can look like.

November 21, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: That Thing that’s Going Around Edition

Yes, we're sneezing. But we'll get right to the news.

November 21, 2023
See all posts