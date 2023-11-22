Wednesday’s Headlines: Who Doesn’t Love a Parade Edition

Look, we understand that people are going to be inconvenienced when important things like movie production, international conferences of diplomats, and holiday parades are scheduled, but why is it always pedestrians and cyclists being inconvenienced?

And endangered?

We're all huge fans of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it occurs to us that there has to be a better way to prepare for the hoards than by forcing everyday New Yorkers to walk in the street because both the Central Park West sidewalk and the Central Park West bike lane are filled with bleachers and cars? Our friend Reasmus pointed it out to us on X the other day:

Hey @galeabrewer you should speak asap to the @nycgov agency that authorized installation of the stands for the @Macys parade on CPW without requiring a safe detour for🚶‍♂️& 🚴‍♂️. They find themselves squeezed between vehicles parked in #bikeNYC lane & moving traffic 🤯. See 📸 👇 . pic.twitter.com/ZiHOfZmxRd — Reasmus (@Reasmus2) November 15, 2023

Then, a few days later, our sometime friend, sometime bitter rival Lincoln Anderson of the scrappy Village Sun sent over pictures of cyclists thrown into traffic in dangerous Herald Square just because Macy's doesn't want to provide the legally required protected detour on the bike lane in front of the once-famous-but-now-neutered-by-online-shopping department store:

This is unsafe. Thanks, Macy's. We'll take our business to Gimbels this year. Photo: Lincoln Anderson

In other news from a slow and rainy day:

The Times's deep dive on our shredded social safety net was a must read.

The MTA unveiled new elevators at a subway station in the heart of Park Slope on Tuesday, which we salute because accessibility is important. But does it really cost $79 million to make a single subway station accessible to people in wheelchairs? ( NYDN

As you prepare for this week's holiday travel, check out this amNY guide

Manhattan Institute intellectual Nicole Gelinas, who is usually sage on social media, got our goat with a tweet we found lacking. So we responded with an epic thread

We find this a surprisingly disingenuous tweet from a public intellectual who typically is anything but disingenuous. So here's our thread… https://t.co/qRY8Fka4h6 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) November 21, 2023

