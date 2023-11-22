Wednesday’s Headlines: Who Doesn’t Love a Parade Edition

Look, we understand that people are going to be inconvenienced when important things like movie production, international conferences of diplomats, and holiday parades are scheduled, but why is it always pedestrians and cyclists being inconvenienced?
And endangered?
We're all huge fans of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it occurs to us that there has to be a better way to prepare for the hoards than by forcing everyday New Yorkers to walk in the street because both the Central Park West sidewalk and the Central Park West bike lane are filled with bleachers and cars? Our friend Reasmus pointed it out to us on X the other day:
Then, a few days later, our sometime friend, sometime bitter rival Lincoln Anderson of the scrappy Village Sun sent over pictures of cyclists thrown into traffic in dangerous Herald Square just because Macy's doesn't want to provide the legally required protected detour on the bike lane in front of the once-famous-but-now-neutered-by-online-shopping department store:
The MTA unveiled new elevators at a subway station in the heart of Park Slope on Tuesday, which we salute because accessibility is important. But does it really cost $79 million to make a single subway station accessible to people in wheelchairs? (NYDN)
Manhattan Institute intellectual Nicole Gelinas, who is usually sage on social media, got our goat with a tweet we found lacking. So we responded with an epic thread:
And, finally, we had a soft launch on our annual donation drive yesterday (it's not even "Giving Tuesday" yet!), but we want to acknowledge our recent benefactors who used the donation widget below: Thanks, Terrance! Thanks, Daniel! Thanks, Todd! Thanks, Choresh! Thanks, Pamela! Thanks, Michael! Thanks, Reed! Thanks, Michelangelo! Thanks, Santiago! Thanks, Jince!
"We are, paradoxically, dependent on public transit and plagued by the congestion posed by millions of cars, choking exhaust, hundreds of annual traffic crash deaths, and the nation’s slowest bus service."