Wednesday’s Headlines: Report Around the Clock Edition

It's going to be a busy day on the livable streets front today, with Streetsblog reporters fanning out across town.

First, the Comptroller is going to drop a big embargoed report on Citi Bike at 5 a.m., which we'll be waking up for.

Then, we'll be tuning into a virtual hearing on the DOT's plan to crack down on vendors on all city bridges, which we covered previously. Want to listen with us? Click here.

Then, we'll cover the 11 a.m. City Hall rally for, and an expected passage of, Council Member Lincoln Restler's Intro 417, which will make it much easier for the Adams administration to build bike lanes quickly (if it wants to). We covered the bill previously here. At the time, the Department of Transportation praised the bill, but given that its work is now being picked over by a City Hall flunky trying to give the mayor political cover, all bets are off.

After that rally, Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers will have her own noon press conference to champion her bill to require the DOT to redesign city truck routes, something it hasn't done in years, as Streetsblog previously reported.

Then there's the City Council's stated meeting, where these and other bills will pass.

Then we have to rush back to the office to write it all up! While keeping an eye on some community board meeting. And writing another exclusive for our annual "Bus Week" series (looking at you, Colon)!

In other news: