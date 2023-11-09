Thursday’s Headlines: NYCHA E-Bike Rules Edition

The New York City Housing Authority is moving to restrict the number and type of e-bikes allowed in its residential buildings after a previous failed attempt to ban the vehicles completely, The City reported on Wednesday.
The "less draconian" response, in the news site's words, comes after a spate of deadly fires tied to the lithium-ion batteries used to power the devices, which Streetsblog has covered extensively.
NYCHA's proposal would also crack down on uncertified and refurbished batteries, allowing only new "UL-certified" batteries.
That's harder than you might think: As Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman reported in last month, safe batteries cost way too much for many of the delivery workers who need them.
In other news:
- Cyclist struck by 20-year-old curb jumper who also put a pedestrian in a coma: "The speed of the car was … I couldn’t believe it.” (Daily News)
- More from Brandon Wheeler, 32, in the Daily News: “I saw the pedestrian get hit and the next thing I knew I was hit as well. Could not have been more than a second, really. The speed of the car was … I couldn’t believe it.”
- Q54 buses are the MTA's latest to get bus-mounted enforcement cameras. (PIX 11)
- Ackeem Chambers, 20, will serve three to nine years in prison for killing 18-year-old Jada Rollins on Eastern Parkway after he fled a traffic stop in 2022. (via Brooklyn DA)
- MTA docs peg MSG-backed Penn Station cost at $2 billion more than advocates claim. (NY Post)
- Council Member Lincoln Restler defied the mayor's claims he didn't represent "the community" in the McGuinness Boulevard bike lane debate on Tuesday, trouncing his Republican opponent 88% to 12%. (Emily Gallagher via Twitter)
- ... while Bronx rep Marjorie Velazquez appears to have gone down over housing. (Gothamist)
- MTA bus driver punched in Queens. (PIX 11)
- Adams lawyers up as questions swarm over ties to Turkish government. (Gothamist, The City)
- More and more communities are asking the city to implement daylighting — the act of removing parking from around an intersection — after years of ignoring a state law requiring it at every corner. Two more community boards called on DOT to reverse that policy on Wednesday. Check Streetsblog later Thursday for coverage.
- You can add your voice to the growing chorus of daylighting supporters here.
- And finally, our Streetfilms pal Clarence Eckerson Jr. has done it again — using the power of his U.N.-recognized documentary skills to show how awesome the Berry Open Street is. Check it out here: