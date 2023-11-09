Thursday’s Headlines: NYCHA E-Bike Rules Edition

The New York City Housing Authority is moving to restrict the number and type of e-bikes allowed in its residential buildings after a previous failed attempt to ban the vehicles completely, The City reported on Wednesday.

The "less draconian" response, in the news site's words, comes after a spate of deadly fires tied to the lithium-ion batteries used to power the devices, which Streetsblog has covered extensively.

NYCHA's proposal would also crack down on uncertified and refurbished batteries, allowing only new "UL-certified" batteries.

That's harder than you might think: As Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman reported in last month, safe batteries cost way too much for many of the delivery workers who need them.

