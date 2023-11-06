Monday’s Headlines: Good News/Bad News Edition

We have some good news and, given who we are, some bad news.

Let's go with the good news first: Pedestrian deaths through the first nine months of the year are at an all-time low (except for the pandemic year when there were very few pedestrians). The Adams administration has been touting that number repeatedly over the last few weeks, and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said it again on Thursday, so let's repeat it: Fatalities for people on foot are down this year, as you can see from this DOT chart:

This is data through Nov. 2 of every year. Chart: DOT

Now the bad news. In a city of more than 8,000,000 people, the difference between 78 pedestrian fatalities and, say, 93 pedestrian fatalities doesn't really provide a clear picture of the dangers we all face on the streets due to the domination of — and post-pandemic increase in — automobiles in transit-rich New York City.

To see the full carnage caused by cars, one needs to look deeper. So here's the bad news: Injuries are rising. So we asked Rodriguez about that on Thursday. Here's the full exchange (read it all the way — there will be charts after!):

Streetsblog: Commissioner, you mentioned that the pedestrian fatality numbers are historically low, and which is obviously good news. But one of the things though that doesn't seem to change — in fact, this year, it's a little higher — is overall injuries to pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and [users of] other vehicles. I'm wondering if you could talk to us a little bit about what you think is driving (and that's obviously a pun that's intended) the increase in injuries.

Rodriguez: New York City is a challenging place. New York City is a place where we not only have 8.6 million residents, but we have 50 million visitors per year. And different from the 1980s, we now have over 100,000 bike trips [per day]. ... So the reality is that every day we are doing more, widening the bike lane because we are also sharing the space to provide a service to those New Yorkers. Eighty percent of New Yorkers are placing an order [for delivery] once at once a week, and 22 percent are placing an order four times a week. ... So I'm happy with the work that we are doing: with redesigning, with engineering, with the educational, with enforcement. Traffic violence is another type of violence we are committed to eradicating, so we're doing everything; we are using all the tools that we have in our box. And it's working when it comes to the reduction of pedestrians death. However, we continue to have reckless drivers, drivers who are drinking and driving, driving while speeding, so everyday we work to do the best we can to use all the tools to reduce the death of pedestrians.

Took him a while to get to the reckless drivers, but it was worth the wait, wasn't it?

So here's what the Adams administration's historic reduction in pedestrian fatalities looks like from the perspective of the thousands of vulnerable road users who are merely injured:

And here's another view, with motorist injuries included.

Bottom line, there are a lot of injuries on the roads of this town. A lot.

