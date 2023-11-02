DOT
Thursday’s Headlines: Teach Your Adults Well Edition
It's time for the annual "Dusk and Darkness" campaign, but drivers should be careful all year. Plus other news.
Council Member Chi Ossé Blasts DOT For Delaying — And Maybe Killing — Bedford Ave Bike Lane
A Brooklyn Council member resoundingly criticized the Department of Transportation after the agency revealed that a protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue may not happen.
City Hall Effort To Upend A Bike Boulevard Gets Underway With Online Survey
Mayor Adams's promised extra outreach on a basically finished bike boulevard in Brooklyn has started, but not the way he promised.
How Even Modest Reductions in Parking Can Slash Your Rent
Residents of New Jersey would reduce their yearly rent by $1,056 on average if their leaders would simply relax outdated parking rules.
Adams Dismisses Bus, Bike Lane Mile Requirements At DOT Meeting
The Adams Doctrine on safe streets has become clear. And, yes, it involves a metaphor of drowning rats.