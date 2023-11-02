Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
DOT

Thursday’s Headlines: Teach Your Adults Well Edition

It's time for the annual "Dusk and Darkness" campaign, but drivers should be careful all year. Plus other news.

12:00 AM EDT on November 2, 2023

Photo: Samiris Feliz|

The winning PSA featured amazing production and great hip hop lyrics.

Every year, we kinda downplay the city's "Dusk and Darkness" motorist safety campaign because, frankly, drivers are horrible all the time, regardless of the changing time of the nightly sunset. We'd rather the city spend its money on redesigning streets and seizing cars.

But every year, the Department of Transportation solicits kids to make PSA-style videos to get drivers to slow the fuck down and pay attention. This year's winner — made by seventh graders from IS59 in Jamaica and directed by Samiris Feliz — deserves your viewing for its quality and effective messaging:

And one of the second-place videos — made by fifth graders from PS 211 in Queens — also caught our eye.

In other news from a slow day:

  • Another New Jersey lawmaker has sued to stop congestion pricing. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich's suit (filed with Fort Lee resident Richard Galler) argues that not enough study was done, when, in fact, intense study was done. (NYDN, Gothamist)
  • We were happy to see some coverage of the DOT/EDC's request for expressions of interest for moving more freight by water. The RFEI follows earlier coverage by Streetsblog. (NYDN)
  • Don't forget the marathon on Sunday. Here's the Times's guide.
  • Public Advocate Jumaane Williams put out a report yesterday highlighting how badly the MTA does on accessibility. (amNY)
  • The group opposing a street safety plan on McGuinness Boulevard put out a great video yesterday. Unfortunately for the group, all it did was highlight how dangerous and scary McGuinness Boulevard is ... and how badly it needs to be redesigned.
  • Hey, remember that time we sued DOT to get the license plate numbers of people who took the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program safety course? Well, we won (let that be a lesson to all you reporters out there: Sue!)
  • Speaking of the now-expired Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, I'll be discussing it at 7:30 this morning with Pat Kiernan on NY1. Tune in! I'll wear a clean shirt even.
It's a DVAP sunset.Graphic: Streetsblog Photoshop Desk
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Protected Bike Lanes

Council Member Chi Ossé Blasts DOT For Delaying — And Maybe Killing — Bedford Ave Bike Lane

A Brooklyn Council member resoundingly criticized the Department of Transportation after the agency revealed that a protected bike lane on Bedford Avenue may not happen.

November 2, 2023
Bike Boulevards

City Hall Effort To Upend A Bike Boulevard Gets Underway With Online Survey

Mayor Adams's promised extra outreach on a basically finished bike boulevard in Brooklyn has started, but not the way he promised.

November 2, 2023
Streetsblog USAParking

How Even Modest Reductions in Parking Can Slash Your Rent

Residents of New Jersey would reduce their yearly rent by $1,056 on average if their leaders would simply relax outdated parking rules.

November 2, 2023
Eric Adams

Adams Dismisses Bus, Bike Lane Mile Requirements At DOT Meeting

The Adams Doctrine on safe streets has become clear. And, yes, it involves a metaphor of drowning rats.

November 1, 2023
See all posts