Tuesday’s Headlines: An Interesting ‘Conflicts’ Conflict Edition

Streetsblog gets action?

We discovered yesterday that the city's Conflicts of Interest Board abruptly shut down its Twitter account after making what turned out to be its final Xweet: the one about the cop who harassed a 311 caller, a story that Streetsblog had been covering for months, and one that other outlets jumped on when they saw this post:

ENFORCEMENT: A New York City resident filed multiple complaints through the City’s 311 system about the parking practices of New York City Police Department employees at the 84th Precinct.



An NYPD Police Officer assigned to the 84th Precinct called the resident... (cont'd) pic.twitter.com/5LVlXD7qmO — NYC Conflicts of Interest Board (@NYCCOIB) October 23, 2023

Is it just a coincidence that the final post was a long thread about a cop's malfeasance? Did someone tell the conflicts watchdog to stop publicizing when police go bad? Who knows?! City & State covered the disappearance, but offered no answers.

In other news:

It's Halloween, so don't drive! And take the subway to the Halloween Parade, marking its 50th anniversary. ( Gothamist

NY Post, amNY, Gothamist) Most of the outlets covered yesterday's announcement that OMNY vending machines would finally arrive at six subway stations. ( NYDN

Finally, the Times has mapped every single New York City neighborhood (and sub-neighborhood). Indian Village, anyone? Click here ... to lose your whole day clicking around. It's so good, it came with an explainer , too. Clarence Eckerson Jr. saw something super-cool when he zoomed in (he's kidding ... or is he?):

The most exciting development I saw in @nytimes Detailed Map of NYC Neighborhoods was this newly recognized, burgeoning array of streets known as "Car-Free Broadway"!! pic.twitter.com/1DEcUD8Q2O — Clarence Eckerson Jr. (@PurpleClarence) October 31, 2023

From the assignment desk: This morning in The Bronx, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez will cut the ribbon on a bus project that we hailed last month (debunking his recent comments that progressives only want street safety and bus improvements in their neighborhoods — in fact, we want them everywhere).

Tesla carnage near JFK. ( NYDN

Speaking of carnage, here's hoping the statue of Tadeusz Kosciuszko survived:

Vehicles destroy. The nice little park in Brooklyn at the bottom of the Koz Bridge got annihilated sometime in the past 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/OGpdiSmCfm — Streetfilms (1,081+ videos!) (@Streetfilms) October 30, 2023

Sad national news: Rep. Earl Blumenauer, the co-chair of the Congressional Bike Caucus (among other things) is retiring. ( Willamette Week

If you're voting, it's nice to have a guide to judicial candidates, which are often picked by party bosses. ( The City

And, finally, look for this weirdo outside Dog Day Afternoon in Windsor Terrace later today: