Conflict of Interest Board

Tuesday’s Headlines: An Interesting ‘Conflicts’ Conflict Edition

12:00 AM EDT on October 31, 2023

Streetsblog gets action?

We discovered yesterday that the city's Conflicts of Interest Board abruptly shut down its Twitter account after making what turned out to be its final Xweet: the one about the cop who harassed a 311 caller, a story that Streetsblog had been covering for months, and one that other outlets jumped on when they saw this post:

Is it just a coincidence that the final post was a long thread about a cop's malfeasance? Did someone tell the conflicts watchdog to stop publicizing when police go bad? Who knows?! City & State covered the disappearance, but offered no answers.

In other news:

  • It's Halloween, so don't drive! And take the subway to the Halloween Parade, marking its 50th anniversary. (Gothamist)
  • Most of the outlets covered yesterday's announcement that OMNY vending machines would finally arrive at six subway stations. (NYDN, NY Post, amNY, Gothamist)
  • Finally, the Times has mapped every single New York City neighborhood (and sub-neighborhood). Indian Village, anyone? Click here ... to lose your whole day clicking around. It's so good, it came with an explainer, too. Clarence Eckerson Jr. saw something super-cool when he zoomed in (he's kidding ... or is he?):
  • From the assignment desk: This morning in The Bronx, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez will cut the ribbon on a bus project that we hailed last month (debunking his recent comments that progressives only want street safety and bus improvements in their neighborhoods — in fact, we want them everywhere).
  • Tesla carnage near JFK. (NYDN)
  • Speaking of carnage, here's hoping the statue of Tadeusz Kosciuszko survived:
  • Sad national news: Rep. Earl Blumenauer, the co-chair of the Congressional Bike Caucus (among other things) is retiring. (Willamette Week)
  • If you're voting, it's nice to have a guide to judicial candidates, which are often picked by party bosses. (The City)
  • And, finally, look for this weirdo outside Dog Day Afternoon in Windsor Terrace later today:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

