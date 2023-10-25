Wednesday’s Headlines: Pain in the As-Phalt Edition
Here's a little follow-up on Jesse Coburn's latest investigation. Plus other news.
Asked About Street Safety After Child’s Death, Mayor Says, ‘I Love New York!’
Mayor Adams told a Streetsblog reporter, "I love New York" when asked why residents should trust that he will keep his promise to improve street safety.
NYPD Truck Driver Charged in 7-Year-Old’s Death
Stephanie Sharp, 54, allegedly struck and killed Kamari Hughes in the crosswalk in Fort Greene.
Anti-Vision Zero Town Hall Postponed After Pols Bail Following Little Boy’s Death
Opponents of Vision Zero decided against criticizing the city's signature road safety initiative on Thursday night — and all it took was the killing of a little boy.
Friday’s Headlines: Rest in Peace Kamari Edition
The NYPD's claim the driver who killed a 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn "stopped immediately" contradicts witnesses, video and visual evidence. Plus other news.
BACK OPEN: City Swaps Barricades for Bollards After Abruptly Closing Queensbridge Greenway
The Parks Department reopened the greenway path through Queensbridge Park less than 48 hours after Streetsblog reported the abrupt, unexplained closure.