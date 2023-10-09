Monday’s Headlines: No Holiday on the Safe Streets Beat

We have no words to add to everything that is being said about the situation in Israel and Gaza, but if you've clicked here, you want news from the local transportation world, and that's our job, so here you go:

The big story over the weekend was Sunday's rally in response to Streetsblog's late Friday exclusive that the Adams administration had decided not to include the southernmost block of Ashland Place.

Dozens of protesters rallied on the block below Lafayette Avenue rolling out a new monicker for the dangerous roadway: Crashland. (Indeed, according to city data, since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been 42 reported crashes on just the southernmost block of Ashland Place, injuring four cyclists, one pedestrian and 11 motorists. That's more crashes than on any other block of Ashland.)

"War on Cars" podcast co-host Doug Gordon rallied the crowd on Sunday. Photo: Kathy Park Price

The mayor's flip-flop (just the latest of several that we've reported on) is particularly galling, given that the Department of Transportation made such a compelling argument for the necessity of the project in a presentation to locals more than a year ago:

Here are all the reasons why DOT wanted to fix the southernmost block of Ashland Place. All of those reasons still exist. Yet the changes won't happen. Chart: DOT

Meanwhile, 26 cyclists have been killed this year, the highest at this point in any year on record. That's why activists will protest once again, this time on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Union Square, followed by a bike ride to City Hall. It's all there on the Streetsblog calendar. For even more information, click here.

It’s easy to forget that this isn’t just a betrayal of people who bike, but a betrayal of the many, many people who live on that block, people who describe it as, “a hell of double and triple-parking, of screaming cars, of speeding cars, of violence, noise, dirt.” https://t.co/Lnn6PgOL2e — TABK (@TransAltBK) October 7, 2023

And speaking of the rally, it's worth noting that the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program, which allows the city to take action against drivers with extensive records of speeding or running red lights, will expire in 17 days unless the City Council acts to reauthorize it. We covered Speaker Adrienne Adams's methodical approach to the issue last week, but our Photoshop team has been working daily to get the word out about the impending sunset:

In other news from a disturbing weekend: