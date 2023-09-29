We Have the ‘End of Days’ Flooding Pics You Need Right Now

It's bad out there. How bad? The Times is live blogging the "state of emergency" declared by Gov. Hochul. But here are some photos (we'll add a photo of the mayor ... once someone sees him!):

Things are going great here in park slope pic.twitter.com/jrJ9kg6Lb0 — Sandy Fox (@sandy__fox) September 29, 2023

More subway flooding porn:

Buses are in bad shape, too:

INSANE: This video was taken inside an @MTA bus on 18th Avenue and 60 Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/h3dpsOy2hG — NYScanner (@nyscanner) September 29, 2023

And here's a B8 bus in Brooklyn (make sure you listen!):

View from Williamsburg bridge, FDR is at a full standstill, multiple cars trapped in oily waters. pic.twitter.com/QL4wqUKlnl — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) September 29, 2023

Prospect Expressway from Caton Ave overpass. At least two cars stuck. pic.twitter.com/CfByXPZshX — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) September 29, 2023

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. Trains shut down and the only way out of the station is through this. pic.twitter.com/yQPLOyc6dX — Seth Chinnis (@sethchinnis) September 29, 2023

Thinking how some neighborhood names give indication as to your flooding risk. I live in Crown HEIGHTS so my streets are fine. At my kid’s school in Park SLOPE cars are barely making it through… pic.twitter.com/vnyuEEJhLu — Michelle Young (@michelleyoungNY) September 29, 2023

The obvious spot in Queens is bad ... again:

Just shared with me. East Elmhurst, Queens, alley that @POTUS visited two years ago after deadly flooding that year. @jessicaramos others got a drain installed and it’s still overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/nRz87Drlhq — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) September 29, 2023

Even street trees are causing damage!

.⁦@FDNY⁩ truck is stuck at Flushing Ave & N Portland St. pic.twitter.com/8x7lEbd4MP — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 29, 2023

Flushing is now closed near Wegmans. Multiple

cars were flooded and a fire truck is stuck pic.twitter.com/Fq8Pk3ScNE — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) September 29, 2023

Here's another shot of the appropriately named Flushing Avenue, via Liam Quigley:

Severe flooding in Brooklyn now on Flushing Ave pic.twitter.com/91TJmvQA7V — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) September 29, 2023

Is the brimstone next?

contrary to all the flooding greene ave is on fire pic.twitter.com/mE1NiFjFv3 — “holden” “seidlitz” (@jock__derrida) September 29, 2023

And here's our favorite spot on Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn completely overwhelmed as always:

Here's a close-up video of the Whirlpool of Death:

But, wow, city workers fixed that quick!

The followup to this from @AndrewG13922839 is a remarkable look at what happens when city services are able to do their jobs https://t.co/Mz2WcVFze6 pic.twitter.com/p7TXfUHIMr — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) September 29, 2023

Nearby in Prospect Park (way uphill) it's the same story:

And Dog Beach is Dog River:

Southwest corner of Prospect Park right now: pic.twitter.com/iYKoL6jw2P — Nick Pinto (@macfathom) September 29, 2023

Kevin Duggan is on the scene in Red Hook with a tweet...:

Red Hook also seeing some flooding with heavy traffic now, not helped by the many Ubers trying to get to the cruise terminal pic.twitter.com/3Bhnt12FOA — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) September 29, 2023

And a video...!

...And a photo:

Knee-deep flooding at the Red Hook cruise terminal entrance at Bowne and Imlay streets. Photo: Kevin Duggan

I hope the City can help with this serious flooding situation in Brooklyn right now. #nyc #rain pic.twitter.com/gddRCSAy7H — Jonathan Gardner (@thejongardner) September 29, 2023

Don't worry, the city is ON IT!

Due to heavy rainfall, @NYCASP regulations are suspended today 9/29. ASP was already suspended tomorrow Saturday 9/30-Sunday 10/1 for Succoth (2 Days). Parking meters remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/NJuOe4OQjH — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 29, 2023

But where is the mayor?

And Hell Gate wants to know:

The BQE is flooded, neighborhoods are flooded, the MTA is literally telling people to not take the train, but New Yorkers have yet to hear from their mayor todayhttps://t.co/NUOOK63D4H — Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) September 29, 2023

We can finally update you on the mayor through this thread from Post reporter Nolan Hicks. Um, it's not going well for Hizzoner: