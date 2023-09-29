Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In

We Have the ‘End of Days’ Flooding Pics You Need Right Now

It's bad out there. How bad? Here is a citywide roundup from our staff ... and our friends on social media.

10:28 AM EDT on September 29, 2023

Photo: Liam Quigley

It's bad out there. How bad? The Times is live blogging the "state of emergency" declared by Gov. Hochul. But here are some photos (we'll add a photo of the mayor ... once someone sees him!):

More subway flooding porn:

Buses are in bad shape, too:

And here's a B8 bus in Brooklyn (make sure you listen!):

@nsoxperience

Please exit on the rear door to where? MTA 🤯😱😭 #mta #busflooded #tiktok #shockingvideos

♬ original sound - David N

The obvious spot in Queens is bad ... again:

Even street trees are causing damage!

Here's another shot of the appropriately named Flushing Avenue, via Liam Quigley:

Is the brimstone next?

And here's our favorite spot on Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn completely overwhelmed as always:

Here's a close-up video of the Whirlpool of Death:

But, wow, city workers fixed that quick!

Nearby in Prospect Park (way uphill) it's the same story:

And Dog Beach is Dog River:

Kevin Duggan is on the scene in Red Hook with a tweet...:

And a video...!

...And a photo:

Knee-deep flooding at the Red Hook cruise terminal entrance at Bowne and Imlay streets. Photo: Kevin Duggan

Don't worry, the city is ON IT!

But where is the mayor?

And Hell Gate wants to know:

We can finally update you on the mayor through this thread from Post reporter Nolan Hicks. Um, it's not going well for Hizzoner:

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Crystal Hudson’s Idea of Leadership Edition

Today's headlines are long, but worth it!

September 29, 2023
Delivery workers

Labor Gains: Judge Tosses App Giants’ Suit to Stop Deliverista Minimum Wage

Justice Nicholas Moyne cleared the way for a long-delayed wage hike for workers who brave dangerous roads to bring food directly to New Yorkers.

September 29, 2023
bus lanes

Fed Up Bronxites Tell Mayor To Forget About Bus Ride Invitation After Fordham Road ‘Betrayal’

"I really would think that our mayor would be a little bit more active and speak with us, because he hasn't really made any time with riders. We're not the enemy. We just want better bus service."

September 29, 2023
Police Misconduct

City Pays $150K to Settle Suit Over Cops Who Harassed Man Who Reported Police Parking Misconduct

Justin Sherwood and his lawyer will pocket $152,000 to settle his federal civil rights suit against the city and several officers who harassed him following his 311 calls.

September 28, 2023
See all posts