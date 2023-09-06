Wednesday’s Headlines: About that Moped Bust Edition

The NYPD has finally given Streetsblog details of that Aug. 17-20 moped crackdown we wrote about last month. The agency had told us on Aug. 21 that statistics about the operation "will be available in the near future," but then declined to provide them for two weeks.

Finally, on Tuesday, here's what we received:

145 motorcycles were invoiced.

269 mopeds and/or "non-street-legal motorized scooters" were invoiced.

22 motorcycles with license plates were towed due to being parked improperly.

We have been asking a slew of questions, such as how many precincts were involved in the alleged four-day, citywide effort, and seeking interviews with top police officials, but beyond the stats above, all we've heard is crickets.

In other news from a super slow return to normalcy: