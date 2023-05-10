Wednesday’s Headlines: 18-Year-Old Driver Flips BMW onto the Greenway Edition
This past Saturday in New York City saw gorgeous weather — and a near-deadly collision in which a driver went flying off the Henry Hudson Parkway onto the busy Hudson River greenway.
For days, the NYPD’s press office was unable to provide information on the broad daylight, smack-in-the-middle-of-public collision. No more: On Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson revealed the culprit — an 18-year-old carrying two passengers ages 15 and 17.
The young driver collided with another car while switching lanes shortly before noon, “lost control” and flipped, the NYPD rep said. He and his two passengers received medical attention, but no charges were filed.
Cops made no mention of the BMW’s speed — which must’ve far exceeded the legal limit. Hell Gate also covered the crash (or at least the non-coverage of the crash).
In other news:
- New Jersey pols got the congestion pricing kvetch-fest started in Jersey City on Tuesday at their first anti-tolling event since last week’s news that the Feds have given the go-ahead for the program. (amNY, Daily News, Politico)
- Remember the “Alamo”! The Astor Place “cube” is getting ready to spin again. (Village Sun, NY Times)
- Big city unions are split on Queens City Council Member Julie Won’s re-election ahead of the city’s June 27 primary election. (The City)
- Outlets including Streetsblog covered the arrest of the woman who police say fatally struck a 7-year-old girl in Astoria with her car in February. (Daily News, PIX11, Patch, Astoria Post)
- New one-way street conversions are coming to Glendale. (QNS)
- NYPD brutalized protesters and spewed bogus claims to discredit them. (Hell Gate)
- Streetsblog contributor John Surico is joining the Center for an Urban Future as Senior Fellow for Climate & Opportunity. Surico has already written several reports for CUF and we’re excited to see what’s next. Congratulations, John!
- And finally — Families for Safe Streets will hold a vigil for Adam Uster today at 6 p.m. at the Crown Heights intersection where a driver killed him last week:
We invite you to join the family of Adam Uster and @NYC_SafeStreets for a vigil tomorrow night at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/z6JZfKAwdZ
— Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) May 9, 2023