Wednesday’s Headlines: 18-Year-Old Driver Flips BMW onto the Greenway Edition

This past Saturday in New York City saw gorgeous weather — and a near-deadly collision in which a driver went flying off the Henry Hudson Parkway onto the busy Hudson River greenway.

For days, the NYPD’s press office was unable to provide information on the broad daylight, smack-in-the-middle-of-public collision. No more: On Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson revealed the culprit — an 18-year-old carrying two passengers ages 15 and 17.

The young driver collided with another car while switching lanes shortly before noon, “lost control” and flipped, the NYPD rep said. He and his two passengers received medical attention, but no charges were filed.

Cops made no mention of the BMW’s speed — which must’ve far exceeded the legal limit. Hell Gate also covered the crash (or at least the non-coverage of the crash).

