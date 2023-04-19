Wednesday’s Headlines: Getting Away With It Edition

A 23-year-old man was finally arrested in the Brooklyn vehicular killing last June of a woman on a motorized scooter, NYPD said Tuesday.

Bernadine Lewis, 43, of Brooklyn, was riding on Throop Avenue early morning last June 24 when Mike Josie struck her with a dark colored Hyundai sedan and kept driving, police said in a statement.

Josie was arrested nearly 10 months after the initial crash. Cops charged him with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene and reckless driving. His vehicle was also caught by enforcement cameras blowing a red light and speeding, which the tabloids said helped cops eventually nab him.

Hit-and-runs can be tough to crack for investigators. First, cops have to find the vehicle, then they have to prove who was behind the wheel. Further complicating matters, hit-and-run drivers often flee because they are intoxicated and want to avoid stricter penalties for drunk driving.

A driver who flees the scene of a crash resulting in death could get up to seven years in jail — compared to a maximum 15 years in prison for killing someone while driving drunk, as Streetsblog has reported.

In the case of Josie, cops apparently weren’t able to find evidence that he was drunk, despite what the Daily News called an “exhaustive” investigation.

