Wednesday’s Headlines: Vindication Edition

Here’s a criminal mischief update! Remember our scoop last month about an innocent guy who got drawn up into the epic problem of plate defacement and covering? If you recall, this was a guy with a Hyundai with the license plate KUT2820 who got a speeding ticket because some jerk with the license plate KUT2828 had covered up the final digit?

Well, justice has been served: Our tipster won on appeal. The Department of Finance told him in a letter this week that the charge had been dismissed because of “persuasive documentary evidence” — i.e. the photos that the innocent guy sent of his car (above) compared to the photo (right) that the DOT camera had taken.

Naturally, our innocent man — a driver, sure, but at least one who isn’t reckless — knew who deserved some of the credit.

“I want to thank Streetsblog for bringing attention to this important issue.

Justice has prevailed,” he told us. “I feel I have been vindicated. It’s not just the cost of the summons, which climbed to $85 [because of fees added during the appeal], but it’s about what’s right. It proves the system does work.”

He did remind law abiding citizens that mistakes get made — especially since more than 7 percent of plates can’t be read by city speed cameras, as we also reported last month.

“I hope in the future, those who review the images take a closer look at the photos and take notice of the obvious: less-than-scrupulous people do alter plates and innocent motorists shoulder the blame.” (Speaking of innocent motorists — whose side even we sometimes find ourselves on — the West Side Rag had a great story about the bureaucratic abyss that ensnared one neighborhood resident.)

And speaking of criminal mischief, our editor posted a great video from his commute home, raising serious questions about fake chaplains with fake placards, fake car registrations and covered plates:

Here's a special episode of criminal mischief for my friend Adam who first showed me fake "chaplain" placards. Maybe @RevMiranda can discuss the @nysctf member who is MISUSING his fugazi placard, COVERING his plate, SPEEDING and driving an UNREGISTERED car! @NYPDPC @NYPD78Pct pic.twitter.com/z8YqqcWyLm — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) March 29, 2023

