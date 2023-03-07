Tuesday’s Headlines: March (Parking) Madness Edition

It’s that time of the year — fill in your bracket!

Yes, it’s March (Parking) Madness time at Streetsblog. And, unlike that other slightly better known March Madness tournament, ours is far more important to the well-being and safety of your community because instead of basketball teams, our tournament pits NYPD precincts against each other to determine which station house treats its residential neighbors with the greatest contempt.

As we’ve documented year after year, this contempt comes in the form of officers’ cars and department vehicles illegally parked, double-parked, foolishly parked or combat-parked in front of the station house or on its residential side streets — a situation that makes many blocks around NYPD station houses chaotic, garbage-strewn, dangerous, and appearing to be occupied by a hostile military force that doesn’t care at all about the people around it.

Which, in fact, is the case. And anyone who walks, bikes or drives near an NYPD station house knows it. Over the years, we’ve seen all manner of parking madness — and, this year, we’re adding in a new metric of mendacity: cops who cover or deface their plates, thanks to our editor’s successful “criminal mischief” campaign.

The contest isn’t even underway, and he caught a cop on Monday:

I'm part of @streetsblognyc team kicking off March (Parking) Madness at precincts all over the city, but sometimes you get called back into CRIMINAL MISCHIEF when you see a cop @NYPD71Pct with an intentionally defaced plate! Arrest me! I'm committing CRIMINAL MISCHIEF! @NYPDPC pic.twitter.com/Ej6rd76Prm — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) March 6, 2023

Just to get you in the mood, here are some of the worst parking we’ve seen in years past:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And don’t forget: All this parking madness has a deleterious effect on safety. A couple of years ago, we did a painstaking investigation into crashes on precinct blocks and found:

70 precincts had a higher number of crashes on the precinct block than on either of the side streets directly on either side of the station house. Only four precincts in the entire city — the 62nd in Bensonhurst, the 90th in Greenpoint, and the Fifth and 23rd in Manhattan — had fewer crashes on the block in front of the station house.

The increase in crashes on a precinct block versus the neighboring blocks varies by precinct and borough: In Manhattan, the average precinct block had more than double the crashes (118 percent more) than the blocks on either side of the station house. In The Bronx, the average precinct block had 75 percent more crashes than the blocks on either side of the station house. In Brooklyn, the average precinct block had more than triple the crashes (204 percent more) than the blocks on either side of the station house. In Queens, the average precinct block also had more than triple the crashes (232 percent more) than the blocks on either side of the station house.



The higher crash rates are a result of bike lanes that suddenly end on the precinct block or simply because cops park so maddeningly there (looking at you, E. 119th Street in Harlem):

So join us all month long as we explore the parking situation at 16 precincts (including returning winner loser, the 84th Precinct in Downtown Brooklyn). Fill out your bracket and tune in tomorrow for the opening bout.

Now, in other news: