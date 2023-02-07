Tuesday’s Headlines: That’s Why We Called it ‘Snoozeday’

Newsday, the Long Island daily, wooded yesterday with a pro-driver take on a promising school bus camera program — and it was a particularly egregious example of a bunch of suburban editors reflexively siding with whining, entitled drivers over the kids they are able to kill in a split second.

“Drivers Paid $24.8M In Tickets” blared the headline on a story about Suffolk County’s program to have cameras on the “Stop” arms on school buses issue tickets to drivers who speed past the flashing sign. “Some motorists complain it’s a cash grab,” added one headline.

The article almost entirely focused on aggrieved drivers who object to the prospect of getting a ticket for driving recklessly around kids getting on and off school buses.

“The county has touted [the cameras] as a vital safety tool for children — but [it] also has been met with skepticism by motorists and officials concerned it’s a cash grab,” the paper reported.

Some drivers claim they’ve been wrongly ticketed or denied their due process rights to challenge the summonses. OK, fair point, but one local lawmaker so values driver’s rights to speed that he’s willing to throw out the baby of safety with the bathwater of proper ticketing processes.

“As much as we want to protect the safety of our students, it can’t be at the expense of people feeling like they are being fleeced and this is just a cash cow and not about public safety,” the pol added.

Of course, people can have whatever opinions they want, but by only focusing on the complaints of a few randos on Nextdoor, Newsday violated the public trust. If a single kid’s life is saved because a driver stops at a flashing bus sign, it’s worth any amount of temporary inconvenience of a wrongly ticketed or slowed-down driver.

