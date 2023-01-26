Thursday’s Headlines: A Beautiful Day for a Train Ride Edition

It doesn’t seem to snow in New York any more, so all we got was rain all day.

No wonder so many reporters were willing to go 17 stories underground to cover the opening day of Grand Central Madison (NYDN, Gothamist, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Crain’s, NY1).

Here are some nice pictures from the great Marc A. Hermann of the MTA:

Or course, the single best photo was on Reddit:

Beyond that, there was a little more news:

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell issued her agency’s “strategic plan” for 2023, which didn’t include anything about transportation, which is a big miss considering that the NYPD is a Vision Zero partner of the DOT. But there was apparently a presser after the announcement where Sewell showed off a new NYPD squad car SUV, a bloated model design that we’ve had some problems with in the past. Meanwhile, amNY, the Post and the Daily News photographed it perfectly, showing (of course) it parked illegally in the bus lane:

Mayor Adams says you feel safer on the subway. (NY Post)

Our friends at Streetsblog USA have been covering every burp and spit of the electric vehicle scam, but it was nice to see Bloomberg’s Skylar Woodhouse and Saleha Mohsin offer a really good synopsis of why public transit is so much more important to decarbonization.

The Bronx Times did a nice breakdown of the DOT’s speed camera program in the Boogie Down. We appreciate that it mentioned our editor’s now-mothballed “criminal mischief” series.

Speaking of the criminal mischief finale, not all the Twitter posts were from trolls — there were some fans, too: