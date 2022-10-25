Massive Show of Support from Restaurant and Design Pros for a DOT-Led Open Restaurant Program

The virtual entirety of New York’s architecture and urban planning world is urging Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to keep the popular open restaurant program inside the Department of Transportation because it is “the only agency capable of integrating Open Restaurants into a broader holistic vision for repurposing the right-of-way.”

In a letter sent Tuesday to the mayor, the speaker and Council Member Marjorie Velázquez (D-Bronx), hundreds of planners, advocates and restauranteurs backed the mayor’s contention that the Covid-era program that kept scores of restaurants in business during the pandemic should not be moved to the smaller Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which oversees the sidewalk cafe program that is being folded into open restaurants as part of the Council bill to make the program permanent.

The signers believe on the DOT can envision the full possibilities for restaurants in the curbside lane.

“More than just a business recovery program, Open Restaurants has shown that repurposing the curb lane benefits entire communities,” the signers said. “Restaurants offered public programming in areas where open space was limited, used their structures to help neighborhood groups facilitate community activities, and gave artists an opportunity to bring local culture to the streets. Many even used their roadway space to create communal seating in the curb lane — a critical need given that over 80 percent of sidewalks citywide are less than 12-feet wide, making it difficult to integrate sidewalk seating with accessible pedestrian flow.”

In addition, the signers said that DOT’s $1.4 billion budget — which is 20 times bigger than that of DCWP — will better ensure a successful program that includes “creating and sourcing a standardized and affordable kit-of-parts to guarantee universal accessibility for outdoor dining. … DCWP staff no longer have any in-house expertise or staffing numbers to handle the expanded program.”

Council Speaker Adams’s position on what agency should ultimately run the program is unclear, though the bill, written by Velazquez, puts the program in the DCWP, formerly known as the Department of Consumer Affairs. The mayor favors the Department of Transportation, which, indeed, has posted the job of Director of Open Restaurants on the city job site, as Streetsblog reported.

The letter makes no reference to other thorny issues that still need to be worked out, such as whether outdoor dining will exist all year or only between Nov. 1 and March 31, as the bill currently states. It’s also unclear what the streeteries will look like and how much restaurants will pay for the public space along the curb that’s currently occupied almost entirely for free by car owners.

Neither Speaker Adams nor Council Member Velazquez responded to an immediate request for comment.

The list of signers — which includes the Regional Plan Association, the American Institute of Architects, all five city Chambers of Commerce, many restaurants, business improvement districts, academics and activists — is like a Who's Who of the overlapping worlds of architecture, urban planning, public space management, design and livable streets advocacy.

Architecture types

Restaurant signers

* Open Plans is the parent organization of Streetsblog.