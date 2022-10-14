Friday’s Headlines: Sixth Avenue of the Americas Edition

We’re kinda of two minds when it comes to the big relaunch of the “Avenue of the Americas,” which then-Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia rebranded Sixth Avenue in 1945.

On the one hand, anything to spruce up Sixth Avenue — which is about as dour as all of St. Louis — is welcome, especially the color seals of all the countries with which we share this side of the world. There’s Belize! There’s Chile! There’s Cuba!

On the other hand, Sixth Avenue, like Fifth Avenue to the east and Seventh Avenue to the west has a perfectly good (and geographically helpful) name.

The Daily News covered the presser that revealed the new national emblems will be installed in January between W. 42nd and W. 59th streets, replacing those that have been lost and damaged. After all, the Times has been bemoaning this since 2008 at least!

In other news:

First, a programming note: The Department of Transportation will make a second attempt to fix the puddling on the Brooklyn Bridge bike path (aka Lake Gutman) from 10 p.m. tonight until 2 p.m. on Saturday, closing the bike path entirely. Plan (and grumble) accordingly. (DOT Via Twitter)