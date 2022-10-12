BREAKING: Cyclist Killed by Truck Driver Near Prospect Park

A cyclist was killed by a truck driver along Parkside Avenue near Prospect Park this morning, police said.

According to the preliminary report from the NYPD, the 25-year-old cyclist and the tractor-trailer driver were both moving eastbound on Parkside Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning when “the bicyclist collided” with the truck near Parade Place, a police spokeswoman said.

No further details about the crash were provided. The cyclist died at the scene. The truck driver, who was not immediately charged, remained on the scene.

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a semi truck driver on Parkside avenue earlier this morning. Her right handlebar was snapped off as it appears she was crushed against another truck pic.twitter.com/ffBvPixf9q — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) October 12, 2022

The truck associated with the crash has a relatively clean record, but was nabbed less than a month ago in Queens for speeding, city records show.

In an interview at the scene, the driver, Saeed Ahmed, claimed the cyclist fell into his truck after she “probably hit” a parked car on the narrow roadway as he drove. The cyclist was ahead of him, he said, and he moved to pass.

“As soon as she got right by my wheels of my trailer, she got nervous … and she went under,” Ahmed said, confirming that the NYPD released him with no tickets.

Parkside Avenue, which late last year got a road diet that narrowed the roadway and added a protected bike lane between Ocean and Coney Island avenues, is not a designated truck route, though it is surrounded by them.

Parkside was a dangerous stretch in the days before the city made improvements — and its proximity to popular Prospect Park led to crashes endangering kids.

In 2019, the last full calendar year before the pandemic, there were 55 reported crashes on just the four blocks of Parkside between Ocean and Coney Island avenues, injuring three cyclists, three pedestrians and six motorists, according to city stats. But in 2021, when Parkside was first converted to an open street for the pandemic and then got the protected bike lane, total crashes for that year dropped to 23, the same stats show.

This is a breaking story and we hope to update later.