Monday’s Headlines: Missing the Point Edition

Look, y’all are just missing the point.

Local writers must have heatstroke or something because they can’t seem to understand the significance of the Very Important Topics about which they are covering:

Case number 1: Ginia Bellafante’s Times column about congestion in Dumbo supposedly caused by all the people who want to take pictures of one of New York’s great sites: the Empire State Building perfectly framed inside an arch of the Manhattan Bridge. Like other coverage of this supposed scourge, Bellafante’s piece decoys how unlivable and congested Dumbo has supposedly become because tourists have been given an open street on which to enjoy the city. Not mentioned in Bellafante’s story? The population of Dumbo (which, remember, is like six square blocks) has basically doubled in the last 10 years, and the number of cars associated with those households has also gone up from about 610 to 1,111. Those 501 cars are a significant problem, yet they don’t even warrant a mention? Plenty of people pointed this out on Twitter, including our own Dave Colon:

This photo would be so much better if a car wasn't about to run me over https://t.co/McMMdoNYgx pic.twitter.com/zV31CoiT1v — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) August 5, 2022

Case number 2: New Yorker writer John Seabrook did a fascinating piece about how auto manufacturers are struggling to find the right artificial noise to pipe out of silent electric cars so they’ll be safer. The pierce does acknowledge that cars cause horrific violence on our streets, but shrugs off the 40,000 annual deaths as the cost of doing business. It would have been nice if an article that is purportedly about making electric cars safer for humans outside of them had, at least, found a few words about the simplest way to reduce road deaths: reduce driving.

Case number 3: In its coverage of the outdoor dining lawsuit, Eater claimed that “few issues have raised as much ire among New Yorkers as the outdoor dining sheds.” We’ve lived here long enough to know that many, many other issues have raised much more ire — and John Surico pointed that out, too. That’s not to say there aren’t issues to discuss about outdoor dining (as Cuozzo said in his typical pile-on), but virtually all of them — alleged crime, alleged ugliness, alleged rats — are all issues that have to do with the poor way the city deals with, well, people enjoying urban life. There are ways to fix that, which is why we guess this is all about parking. (Besides, our own Julianne Cuba has debunked the rat myth.)

One example of not missing the point was Nicole Gelinas’s Sunday column in the Post about the apparent rise in fires caused by shoddy e-bike-batteries. Instead of blaming the bike riders, Gelinas took the broader view that the problem can’t simply be blamed on the poorest workers trying to make a living, but must be remedied by people in power, such as our elected officials and their agencies, plus the food delivery tech companies that push all the risk and danger off on their “independent contractor” workers. DoorDash, GrubHub and the others must play a role.

And, of course, cars never catch on fire. (Upper East Site)

In other stories:

We’re excited to share that Stephen Rex Brown (@PPVSRB) will be joining the WNYC Newsroom as NYC Accountability Editor, overseeing and strengthening our coverage of the city and how it can better work for the people who live here.https://t.co/UbIMgKeYsy — New York Public Radio Communications (@NYPRPR) August 4, 2022

And, finally, what’s going on here? (Make sure you’re not on mute.)