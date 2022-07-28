Thursday’s Headlines: Fiscal Cliff Edition

Don’t sugar-coat it, give it to us straight, MTA press office.

“MTA Preliminary Budget Forecasts Fiscal Cliff,” said the headline on the MTA’s official press release yesterday, employing terrifying, frightening, scary words that public officials tend to like to avoid. “New, Dedicated Streams of Funding Needed to Preserve Essential Transit Service While Avoiding Substantial Fare Increases and Layoffs. Annual Structural Deficit Projected at $2.5 Billion Within Two Years, Rising to $2.75 Billion in 2028.” [Emphasis ours.]

Two and a half billion dollars annually?! (Emphasis ours again!) That’s a lot of money that the MTA will need to keep running our transit system once federal Covid bucks stop trickling in by 2024. (We covered it last week, by the way.)

But wait, there’s a tarnished silver lining in this storm cloud of discontent: MTA CFO Kevin Willens recommended that some federal money get held back so that the deficit wouldn’t be so big (emphasis ours). But then, of course, “New revenue sources are required in 2023.” Easier said than done, Kevin!

In any event, this and other MTA news was the talk of the local press:

As we said, we covered the fiscal cliff last week, so we focused on the latest delay in congestion pricing while the Post and amNY focused on the members of the membership of the Transportation Mobility Review Board.

The Daily News covered how Nassau County MTA board rep David Mack voted against congestion pricing because the MTA denied him a placard.

In other news: