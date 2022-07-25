The City Has Expanded ‘Summer Streets’ Into East Harlem Program will for three Saturdays in August will encompass more than 8 miles of open streets.

Vamos al barrio!

The Department of Transportation is expanding its “Summer Streets” open street corridor by two miles, to East Harlem, the city announced.

The city runs the car-free corridor from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park for three Saturdays each August. Now, it will extend to East 109th Street, providing more than eight miles of car-free streets for walking, biking and free activities, according to the announcement. It promises 120 activities.

Summer Streets is returning and for the first time it's coming to East Harlem! Together with @NYC_DOT, we've also added nearly 2 miles — meaning 8+ miles of car-free streets. Did we mention we're back for three Saturdays again? Get all the details: https://t.co/WG0AQ92ziS pic.twitter.com/LSKM9nCHJW — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 22, 2022

The dates are Aug. 6, 13, and 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., along Lafayette Street, Centre Street and Park Avenue, and will include free Citi Bike day passes available on Aug. 6.

“Our streets belong to all New Yorkers, and I’m so excited to be restoring the Summer Streets program to three full Saturdays and bringing it to East Harlem for the first time,” said Mayor Adams. “This is exactly what our public space is for: making fun activities accessible to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers for free.”

The extension into Harlem offers a tiny bit more car-free space for an event that has not expanded in any meaningful way in its 14 years. As Streetsblog reported in 2012, in 2014, in 2017 and again this year, the city could do more than just three weekend days for a few hours. Others agree:

14 years after it started and Summer Streets is still just three weekends for a grand total of 18 hours. Expanding this — both in terms of time and location — would have been easy win for Mayor Adams and Commissioner Rodriguez. What a shame. https://t.co/yWKRjKuppD — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) July 11, 2022

So the distance expansion is at least something. But given that Montreal, Paris and other cities have very long stretches of roadway that are car-free all summer, every day, New York can certainly set its sights higher. For now, though, there are three days with lots of programming. See the full list below:

Foley Square, Centre Street and Duane Street

Adaptive Basketball Games with the Wheelchair Sports Federation

Dance Party NYC

Free Bike Rentals by Unlimited Biking

Department of Environmental Protection Water on the Go

Summer Streets Art Stop

Summer Streets Beach Chairs and Cooling Zone

Astor Place, Lafayette Street and Astor Place

DEP Water on the Go

Fitness Class Stage: Free Classes by Just Like Om, Lifetime, Energi, Athleta, and WRKNYC

The Movement Creative: Pop-Up Parkour Playground

Taste of Summer: Snack and Beverage Sampling Zone

Transportation Alternatives Bike Valet

Rose Hill, East 26th and 27th Streets and Park Avenue

Bike Repair with the Five Borough Bicycle Club

Dance Party NYC

DEP Water on the Go

DOT Bike Helmet Fitting

DOT Truck’s Eye View

Explore NYC Rainwater with Naik Group

Free Bike Rentals by Unlimited Biking

Learn to Ride with Bike New York

Summer Streets Accessibility Station

Summer Streets Art Stop

Transportation Alternatives Bike Valet

Midtown, East 51st Street and Park Avenue

Art and Culture Hub Aug. 6: Native Planting with Glam Gardener NYC, Marching Band Hat Making with HONK NYC, Watercolor for Beginners with Art Students League of New York, Coloring and Temporary Tattoos with the Asia Society Aug. 13: Native Planting with Glam Gardener NYC, Marching Band Hat Making with HONK NYC, Watercolor for Beginners with Art Students League of New York, Tangram Challenge with Museum of Chinese in America, Make Your Own Ojo de Dios with Urban Studio Unbound, Recycled Art Making with Materials for the Arts Aug. 20: Native Planting with Glam Gardener NYC, Marching Band Hat Making with HONK NYC, Watercolor for Beginners with Art Students League of New York, Tangram Challenge with Museum of Chinese in America, Make Your Own Ojo de Dios with Urban Studio Unbound, Recycled Art Making with Green Inspired Art

DEP Water on the Go

Midtown Performance Stage Aug. 6: NYC Violinist, Dahka Band, Music With A Message, Sirens of Gotham, Project Connect Aug. 13: Evan V and the Jumping Jams Band, Lilee, the Blue Dahlia, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Aug. 20: eGALitarian Brass, Metropolitan Horn Authority, The Afro-Latineers, Niall O’Leary School of Irish Dance, HONK NYC presents HONK Family Band

Summer Streets Art Stop

Transportation Alternatives Bike Valet

Zing! Kids Fitness

Upper East, East 81st Street and Park Avenue (New)

Black Girls Do Bike: Riding Tips, Bike Repair, and Bike Tours

Fit Club NY: Physical Therapy and Recovery Services

Fitness Class Stage: Free Classes by Orange Theory Fitness, Fit Club NY, Pure Barre, The Code, 305 Fitness, Chase Fitness, Dance Body

Free Bike Rentals by Unlimited Biking

Uptown, East 109th Street and Park Avenue (New)