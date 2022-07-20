Wednesday’s Headlines: Summer Streets Shortfall Edition

Can we talk about how disappointing Summer Streets is? Every year, livable streets advocates get all excited because of how much everyone loves the Summer Streets program — when the city creates a car-free corridor between the Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park for strolling, jogging, biking, dancing, singing or just hanging out.

For just six hours. On three Saturdays.

And every year, we think the Department of Transportation will see how beloved car-free streets are that the agency will dramatically expand the program. And every year (like last year), we are disappointed when it doesn’t. And we’re not alone:

14 years after it started and Summer Streets is still just three weekends for a grand total of 18 hours. Expanding this — both in terms of time and location — would have been easy win for Mayor Adams and Commissioner Rodriguez. What a shame. https://t.co/yWKRjKuppD — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) July 11, 2022

The limited hours and days are likely due to how much effort DOT and the NYPD put into staffing what is ostensibly one long open street. Streetsblog and members of the advocacy community have long argued that Summer Streets doesn’t need so much overhead or fussing — just create the space and New Yorkers will figure out how to enjoy it (as the open streets program has proved).

We reached out to DOT for comment, and the agency said more news would be coming. We’ll update you when we hear more.

Until then, here’s the other news from a hot Tuesday:

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022