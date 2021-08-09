Monday’s Headlines: Everyone Loves Summer Streets (So Why Can’t We Have it All the Time?) Edition

One thing everyone can agree on: The first of two installments of Summer Streets was a huge success on Saturday as the city barred cars from a corridor between the Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park.

Now the bad news: it was just six hours.

First, in fairness: Summer Streets is a great thing, and it requires a large effort by DOT (though why it requires so many cops is a question for the next audit of police overtime that future Comptroller Brad Lander should do). Tens of thousands of people enjoyed walking and biking along Park Avenue, Lafayette Street and Centre Street from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

If you need convincing, check out Clarence Eckerson’s definitive Streetfilms video here.

But after enjoying a car-free day in Manhattan, you could be forgiven for wondering why Summer Streets isn’t every Sunday, as it is in Bogota, Columbia — and why is it just one corridor instead of several? The answer is simple: If the city makes biking so pleasant and safe on a Saturday and a Sunday, all the people who biked will want to do that on Monday, too — meaning the city will have to make cycling way more safe, which it is not prepared to do.

Still, here are our favorite tweets demanding more Summer Streets than just 12 hours a year:

Far more people out moving on Park Ave S this morning for #summerstreets than you could possibly fit here in cars & SUVs. Why can’t it be like this all the time?? Or at least more than 2 mornings a year? @UnionSquareNY @CarlinaRivera pic.twitter.com/GfBQsVSEYg — Car-Free Manhattan Majority (@12stTales) August 7, 2021

Thousands of people come out for zero-emission transportation/recreation solely because cars aren’t allowed to ruin *one* of our like 15 major north-south avenues — could this city survive making this permanent?? someone help me out pic.twitter.com/HNbBoqeNs0 — Travis R. Eby (@travis_robert) August 7, 2021

I LOVE NYC Summer Streets! We should expand it to more areas (just Manhattan? Really?), more days (every weekend!) and more hours (7am to 1pm is embarrassing). Here's to hoping that the DOT doubles down on this program. It's such a joy to experience! pic.twitter.com/j0DSd45QPy — Samir (@lavingiasa) August 7, 2021

@NYC_DOT @NYCMayor Why is this only twice a year? You could transport SO SO SO many people on bikes and e-scooters through here all year round….. and still have space for pop up shops, out door dining, and events. https://t.co/X4XWWRLANX — OurBikelaneNYC (@ourbikelanenyc) August 8, 2021

Appropriately, ?@FogoAzulNY? is en fuego on E. 25th St. Last performance at 12:15. #summerstreets pic.twitter.com/jAgHXFPzG5 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) August 7, 2021

