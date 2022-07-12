Tuesday’s Headlines: Hat Tip to the Daily News Edition

Sure, we’re quick to criticize the local press for calling reckless driving crashes “accidents” or for cars, not people, kill pedestrians, but when we see a great story, we’re the first to raise a glass.

That story was the Daily News wood yesterday: Tom Tracy’s well researched and written piece about New York State law basically protects killer drivers from facing real punishment.

The nut graph? “Preliminary data for 2021 show that 74,627 vehicular crashes in the city involving pedestrians, bicyclists and other motorists were reported to the NYPD [killing] 276 people and [injuring] 38,479. The NYPD’s collision investigation squad found 110 of them — less than half — were criminal acts. Detectives made 70 arrests. Of those, 10 drivers faced charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, which are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“The remaining 60 people busted were hit with low-level felonies or misdemeanor crimes such as leaving the scene of an accident, failing to yield to a pedestrian and reckless endangerment. That means vehicular homicide or vehicular manslaughter charges were brought in 3.6 percent of the crashes investigated by the collision investigation squad last year.”

We’ve obviously written a lot about this, and don’t think putting people in prison should be the default reaction to crashes, but Tracy’s story was a winner for pointing out at least one of the problems that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists face: lack of accountability for the most reckless drivers among us.

