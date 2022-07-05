Tuesday’s Headlines: Riding with the Bike Mayor of Twitter Edition

You know John Bauters, right? After all, everyone knows John Bauters, the mayor of Emeryville, Calif. — and the de facto Mayor of Bike Twitter?

Well, some of our closest friends at Streetfilms and Transportation Alternatives got a chance to hang out with America’s biking executive (who’s not Joe Biden) over the weekend on a nifty ride from Downtown Brooklyn, across the Village and down to Soho (all the while, wearing his “Sharrows are Bullshit” shirt).

Check it out (and follow Bauters on Twitter @johnbauters. He always has the right take):

Now, in other news from a long weekend of fun and carnage:

First the fun: The mayor took a jet-ski lesson on Monday:

Looking like a pro after my first jet skiing lesson from an amazing instructor. Thinking about making this my periodic commute to work during the summer… Happy 4th of July! #GSD pic.twitter.com/SA3OPBOzIz — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 4, 2022