Wednesday’s Headlines: Primary School Edition

Gov. Hochul, Lee Zeldin both won their respective gubernatorial primaries (and Assembly Member Deborah Glick, peeking in) did, too.
Election Day came and went and everything was pretty predictable: Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) won their respective primaries. And there were few upsets in the Assembly, as the Times reported.

So let’s get to the important news from yesterday:

  • A car driver was severely injured in a crash with a city bus. Pictures in the Daily News suggest the car driver was going super fast.
  • Thousands of people have signed the Transportation Alternatives petition demanding that the city make good on the de Blasio-era promise to make McGuinness Boulevard safer. The DOT will present its plan on Thursday to Community Board 1 (watch it here). (Brooklyn Paper)
  • The Daily News and the Post have video of the car driver who killed a grandmother in Brooklyn as he fled cops.
  • As predicted yesterday, Mayor Adams defended the cops who manhandled subway performer Jazzajilo. (NY Post)
  • Gothamist followed our Clean Curbs exclusive with some coverage of the rat-proof-bin news, too.
  • We had a nifty scoop about the eco-strike on SUV owners on the Upper East Side, so we doubled-down with an analysis piece in Streetsblog USA. We were surprised that no other media followed, except for Upper East Site, which added value by finding a victim (and credited us, nicely).
  • The opening day of public pools didn’t go so well in some places. (Gothamist, Upper East Site)
  • Gee, so Rudy Giuliani may have lied about the “attack” on him in Staten Island? Why would anyone be surprised? Mayor Adams certainly wasn’t. (NY Post, NY Times)

