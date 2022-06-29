Wednesday’s Headlines: Primary School Edition
Election Day came and went and everything was pretty predictable: Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) won their respective primaries. And there were few upsets in the Assembly, as the Times reported.
So let’s get to the important news from yesterday:
- A car driver was severely injured in a crash with a city bus. Pictures in the Daily News suggest the car driver was going super fast.
- Thousands of people have signed the Transportation Alternatives petition demanding that the city make good on the de Blasio-era promise to make McGuinness Boulevard safer. The DOT will present its plan on Thursday to Community Board 1 (watch it here). (Brooklyn Paper)
- The Daily News and the Post have video of the car driver who killed a grandmother in Brooklyn as he fled cops.
- As predicted yesterday, Mayor Adams defended the cops who manhandled subway performer Jazzajilo. (NY Post)
- Gothamist followed our Clean Curbs exclusive with some coverage of the rat-proof-bin news, too.
- We had a nifty scoop about the eco-strike on SUV owners on the Upper East Side, so we doubled-down with an analysis piece in Streetsblog USA. We were surprised that no other media followed, except for Upper East Site, which added value by finding a victim (and credited us, nicely).
- The opening day of public pools didn’t go so well in some places. (Gothamist, Upper East Site)
- Gee, so Rudy Giuliani may have lied about the “attack” on him in Staten Island? Why would anyone be surprised? Mayor Adams certainly wasn’t. (NY Post, NY Times)