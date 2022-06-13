Monday’s Headlines: The NY Times Needs a New Framing Store

People think we’re always ragging on New York Times reporters. Truth is, we respect our colleagues over there immensely. It’s their editors that we simply can’t understand.

This weekend provided yet another example of how editors and producers at the Times consistently misplay and poorly frame important livable streets news.

Here are a few examples from just this weekend:

Ginia Bellafante wrote a great column that touched on the yawning chasm between the haves and have nots. The piece was not elitist — in fact, it spoke great truths about how badly everyday New Yorkers are treated because influential wealthy people can insulate themselves. The headline? “How to Avoid a City Pool for Only $150 a Day.”

Reporters Clifford Krauss and Marie Solis did a story about the fact that gasoline reached $5 a gallon.The lede? “Gasoline prices reached a grim milestone on Saturday…” Grim milestones are for pandemics and school shooting, not to stoke the anger of drivers amid a war in Ukraine and decisions by oil companies to “return profits to investors” rather than lower prices. And not a word in the story about how drivers have cost everyone else in our society, thanks to how they externalize all the costs of their driving (the pollution, the death, the crashes, the infrastructure, the traffic, etc.)

John Taggart wrote a completely reasonable photo essay about his road trip to New Orleans. The headline? “The Dream of the Open Road Collides With the Reality of $5-a-Gallon Gas.” No, we’re not begrudging Taggart a rental car for a trip, but there was nothing in the story where Taggart was really even complaining about the high price of gas. And that “dream” of the “open road” that the Times is always evoking? That “dream” was built on generations of lies told by politicians and car makers. The truth of car ownership is starved transit systems, neighborhoods torn apart by highways, kids lungs filled with pollution and more than 40,000 direct deaths a year. But to the Times, renting a car and driving halfway across the country is “American Graffiti.”

The nation needs to solve so many problems. Yet we’re not served by a newspaper of record that can’t frame the issues properly.

In other news: