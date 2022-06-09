After Streetsblog Probe of Dangerous School Streets, DOT Talks Up Student Safety Projects

Lesson learned.

The city announced on Wednesday that it would complete 100 road safety projects — many of them near schools and a majority in traditionally underserved communities — just two weeks after a Streetsblog investigation revealed a disproportionate amount of crashes occur near public schools, and that those crashes are even more likely to happen near schools with a majority of students of color.

“Our children and families deserve to be able to walk to school without the fear of being struck by a speeding or reckless driving,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

He did not specifically address the Streetsblog investigation, but the DOT framed Wednesday’s event around the school safety imperative outlined in the story. At a press conference, Rodriguez highlighted several school safety projects and highlighted several students with the “I Challenge Myself” school program, whose students worked with the DOT on a safety project on Amsterdam Avenue and W. 190th Street near seven schools.

Rodriguez also made it clear that addressing the previous administration’s failure to keep kids safe around their schools is a priority of the Adams administration.

Rodriguez made similar comments two weeks ago at a press conference when asked about how the city will keep students safe. Just as on Wednesday, Rodriguez did not dismiss the idea of taking more aggressive measures to keep children safe outside schools — like restricting vehicular traffic on school streets.

“Any tool that we have to put in place to improve safety, we’re going to be using it,” he said. He also said, vaguely, that “we have the whole plan to create safe routes to school, which is a whole new idea that we had that we’re going to be working on.”

When asked about that “whole new idea” on Wednesday, Rodriguez said, “We are identifying areas [that have] many schools in certain corridors to be able to put any safe tool that we have for those students to know that it is safe for them to walk.” He also mentioned the nearly $1 billion in new budget money over five years for street safety projects that Mayor Adams announced earlier this year.

It’s unclear exactly what tools Rodriguez was evoking. Advocates say that the best way to keep kids safe outside schools is simply to close school streets to cars, a technique used by cities around the world, but rarely in New York City, where only three dozen of the city’s 1,000 schools bar cars. Rodriguez stopped well short of calling for massive expansion of the school streets program.

“We are working to reimagine the use of more streets so that we can translate those into open streets, open restaurants, getting more safety around the schools. So we are working on that,” he said. “We have only been here five months … but to continue improving safety around the school is a top priority for Mayor Adams and for me as a commissioner.”

The city did not immediately release a list of the 100 street improvement projects to be finished by the end of this year, but promised that many are near schools and a majority are in underserved communities, which are defined as areas of the city with high density, with a majority of the residents being people of color, and having had a history of underinvestment.

The Streetsblog investigation highlighted how little the city has done systematically to keep kids safe around schools, and pointed out that only a few dozen schools have taken advantage of a program to allow the block in front of a school to be sealed off to cars during school hours — an extremely low-cost way of creating safe spaces for kids.

Streetsblog spot-checked five of the schools that are participating in the “Open Streets: Schools” program (map) and found a dramatic decrease in school-day crashes on blocks where drivers are kept away from students.

We examined crashes in front of five schools — Grace Church School on E. 10th Street in Manhattan; PS 6 on E. 81st Street in Manhattan; Marymount School Of New York on E. 82nd Street in Manhattan; Futures Ignite on W. 182nd Street in Manhattan; and IS 61 in Queens — in two periods: January through May of 2018 and the same months in 2022.

In the first period, there were 18 reported crashes on school days. In the second period on the same now car-free streets, those crashes dropped to one, a decline of 94 percent. And crashes with injuries dropped from six to zero, or 100 percent.

These numbers, while small, build on previous findings by Streetsblog of the increase in safety on streets where car travel is greatly reduced. On the 34th Avenue open street in Jackson Heights, for example, crashes dropped by 78 percent in the hours when the barricades are out. A follow-up investigation revealed similar declines in crashes.