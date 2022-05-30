Memorial Day Headlines are No Headlines at All

The staff of Streetsblog join all Americans in honoring and mourning all those who have been taken from us through violence, war or other human failure today and every day.

We’ll be back tomorrow with our normal news digest.

But if you want something to read on the holiday, why not take a look at Jesse Coburn’s deep dive into how drivers are killing and maiming children around schools.

And don’t miss our top story of last week — how an Upper West Side community board wants to silence board members who happen to belong to certain advocacy groups.