Wednesday’s Headlines: Potpourri for $200 Edition
Yesterday was a true grab bag of news, and with our old man editor still on the couch with Covid, let’s get right to it:
- Albany lawmakers continue to claim the Adams administration is an amateur act upstate (NY Post). Meanwhile, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas collaborated on an op-ed in favor of city control of speed cameras (Queens Chronicle).
- Meanwhile, the Daily News wrote a clarion call op-ed in support of city home rule on the camera program.
- The Establishment wants you back at your desk because, well, it suits the Establishment. (Curbed)
- Do we have a Paul Kersey-style vigilante popping tires of placard perps downtown? (NY Post)
- Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch again blamed drivers for causing so much mess. (NYDN)
- Two people were killed in a crash during a police pursuit in New Jersey. (NY Post)
- Well, the Army Corps of Engineers just ruined summer in the Rockaways between Beach 90th and 116th streets. (amNY, Gothamist)
- The Kosciuszko Bridge is a tale of two green spaces. (The City)
- Former federal transit man Larry Penner read Clayton Guse’s story about the MTA’s failure to upgrade the DeKalb Interlocking and, of course, had a plan. (Shorefront News)
- Legendary stadium finances guru Neil deMause wrote that Gov. Hochul’s new Buffalo Bills stadium can only happen because New York State is so bad at democracy. (The Hell Gate)
- In case you missed it, John Surico reminded us anew that electric bikes could be transformative in New York City, if only… (Bloomberg)
- Council Member Lincoln Restler got lots of positive ink for his district climate resiliency plan, but where’s the ban on cars? (Gothamist)
- The Hell Gate was the latest outlet to interview arrested mango seller Maria Falcone.
- The Riverdale Press dove a bit into some Streetsbloggy issues like defaced plates, but ultimately went easy on the cops in the neighborhood who park wherever they want (and often deface their plates). Still, the article quoted our old man editor, so he’s been peacocking all over the office all day. Deputy Editor Eve Kessler was also quoted.
- Transportation Alternatives has a new petition to turn a dead-end street between a school and a park into a true play street instead of a parking lot for the placard class. Can you believe we need petitions for that?
- Elon Musk said another dumb thing the other day (and not the thing about Trump).
- Finally, our friends at the New York Cycle Club are giving away $500 grants to “local organizations whose principal mission is cycling-related, or whose activities directly benefit cycling, or has a cycling-related project.” Apply here. Deadline is May 15.