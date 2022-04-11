Monday’s Headlines: Adams’s 100 Days Edition

The weekend was filled with anodyne report card stories timed to the artificial benchmark of Mayor Adams’s 100th day in office on Sunday:

None of the stories played up the central failing of the Adams administration: Road deaths are up, street safety improvements are slow to materialize, and the mayor has not made nearly enough announcements of things to come (that said, we were glad to see the Post do a separate, non-100-days story on the rise in road deaths this year).

In other news from an exceptionally slow weekend:

A cop shot at a moving car, which is not supposed to be allowed … except, apparently, in cases like this one. (NYDN, NY Post, amNY)

So much for secure bike parking: A driver damaged the Oonee mini — and some bikes inside, says the company’s founder Shabazz Stuart. (Via Twitter)

Some unfortunate news to share: Our @NYC_DOT @ooneepod pilot was struck by a ? last night on the #LES. Our team is currently responding and getting in touch with those who had their bikes parked inside. We will make repairs + adjustments and return ?? #BikeNYC pic.twitter.com/5cDhzRfIAq — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) April 9, 2022

One of the subway system’s newest stations is already a dank mess. (NY Post)

Bronx residents want better commutes. (Bronx Times)

Former federal transit man Larry Penner urges transit agencies to apply for federal money. It’s sitting right there. (Mass Transit)

From the assignment desk: The City Council will have a placard abuse hearing at 10 a.m., and an hour later, college students, transit advocates, and elected officials will protested at City Hall for better bus service.

And finally, is our old man editor a Post whisperer? On Friday afternoon, he tweeted a mini-scoop that “Saturday Night Live” stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost had failed to pick up their Staten Island ferry boat yet, though they bought it months ago. A few hours later, the Post covered it: