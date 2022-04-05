Tuesday’s Headlines: Vote Early (But Not Often) Edition
Stop the steal.
The final contest in our month-long March (Parking) Madness tournament is upon us today, and we’re thinking of hiring Nate Silver to help us figure out what is going on with supporters of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. During all three prior rounds of this tourney, the cops of the 41st didn’t truly distinguish itself for wanton disrespect of its neighbors through illegal parking, reckless driving or even defaced license plates — yet each time, voters stuffed the ballot box for the Hunts Point precinct.
Today, the Cinderella ride ends. In the 84th Precinct of Downtown Brooklyn, the 41st has finally met its match. Now, we’re
not telling you how to vote, but you should definitely read today’s climax of the series and make up your own mind. Polls will remain open until noon on Thursday.
In other news from a glacially slow news day:
- First, some congrats are in order for our investigative reporter Jesse Coburn, who has been with us less than a year, but has already been shortlisted for a Sigma award, which honors the year’s best data journalism. Just being on the list is an honor in itself, which Coburn richly deserved for his story (and follow-ups) about the NYPD’s poor response to 311 calls about reckless driving and other street safety complaints.
- The Times did a roundup of how other cities help undomiciled people sleeping on the subway. We hope it’s in Mayor Adams’s press packet this morning.
- Gotta hand it to our pal Charles Komanoff — the man stays busy. And relevant. This week, the Nation printed his call for keeping nuclear plants open. There’s a lot to chew on there, especially given that so many other sources of electrical power are cooking the Earth and enriching despots.
- Bike New York’s Five Borough Bike tour is going to be awesome this May. (Brooklyn Paper)
- Gothamist followed everyone’s story last week about the success of the OMNY fare-capping deal.
- Just in time for New York’s recovery, the subway had a terrible Monday. (NYDN, NY Post)
- A cop was arrested for drunk driving in Brooklyn. (NY Post)