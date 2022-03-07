Monday’s Headlines: Don’t Mess With Tony Melone Edition

We were very saddened to hear that a motorist and his thuggish passenger had beaten Friend of Streetsblog Tony Melone for the “crime” of having touched his car.

Let’s let Tony tell it first:

I was biking home from the @RepYourBlock event yesterday, riding South on the 4th Ave "protected" bike lane. 2/ — Tony Melone (@tonymelone) March 6, 2022

I made a bad decision – I yelled at the driver for parking in the bike lane, and tried to fold in his side mirror to squeeze by. Mirror was stiff, I couldn't budge it, so I squeezed around and kept riding. 4/ — Tony Melone (@tonymelone) March 6, 2022

The story goes on from there to describe how the driver and passenger were so outraged that Melone had touched their car that they chased him for five blocks — and then got out of the car and beat him. To add insult to injury (literally!), the nurse who treated Melone’s wounds told him he would have beaten him, too, if Melone had touched his car.

Here’s Melone’s stunning conclusion (trigger warning if you don’t like blood … or blood money, we suppose):

I'm starting by donating to @TransAlt, @StreetsblogNYC, & @NYC_SafeStreets, and asking my Councilmember @CMShahanaHanif and NYS legislators @Bobby4Brooklyn & @zellnor4ny to keep fighting for safer streets and less driving. I know we can get there. /end pic.twitter.com/F1hn62Eago — Tony Melone (@tonymelone) March 6, 2022

Many well-wishers joined us on Twitter with hopes that Melone will get well, soon, but it’s worth reiterating that drivers really lose their shit if you touch their cars, even if their cars get too close, park in bike lanes, cut us off without signaling or, as they’ve done scores of times already this year, kill us.

In other news: