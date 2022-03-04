Friday’s Headlines: ‘Home Rule’ Rocks Edition

The Legislature shouldn't decide the speed limits on our roads. Above, the Albany State House. Photo: Wally Gobetz/Flickr
The Legislature shouldn't decide the speed limits on our roads. Above, the Albany State House. Photo: Wally Gobetz/Flickr

How many state legislators does it take to change a light bulb — er, a speed limit?

Way too many, according to Transportation Alternatives, which argues in a new report that the number should be zero. The report, “‘Home Rule’ Means Safe Streets: The Deadly Impact of Albany’s Control Over New York City Streets” marshals persuasive evidence that New Yorkers are dying in traffic violence because of outdated provisions that allow Albany to restrict the city’s use of crucial street-safety tools.

Indeed (as we have reported many times in these pages), the Legislature won’t let the city set its own speed limits or determine the number, location, and operating hours of speed and red-light-enforcement cameras. It also restricts the number of red-light enforcement cameras and the use of enforcement cameras in bus lanes. Meanwhile, according to TransAlt:

TransAlt wants immediate home rule and for the Legislature to pass the entire eight-bill Crash Victims Bill of Rights and Safety Act, so that New Yorkers can act quickly to beat back the epidemic of traffic violence that made 2021 the deadliest year since the start of Vision Zero. To which we say, “hear, hear!”

In other news yesterday:

  • How many subway sleepers went to shelters the first week of Mayor Adams’s crackdown? A total of 22. (NYDN)
  • The crackdown on subway crime yielded 143 arrests so far. (Brooklyn Eagle)
  • The MTA’s chief, for his part, wants the power to ban repeat offenders. (NYDN, amNY)
  • A police chase led to a crash that damaged the fronts of two homes in Staten Island. (SILive, Streetsblog)
  • Brooklyn Paper goes hard on the Grand Street bike-lane story.
  • Gothamist got in on the LaGuardia transit options news.
  • City Limits reported that ticketing of street vendors has climbed back to pre-pandemic heights (even though enforcement was handed to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection) on the same day that our Julianne Cuba witnessed a cop ticketing a vendor in the subway at Jackson Heights. The harassment irked many, including State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who tweeted:

  • Finally, RiseNY dedicated one of its new Times Square exhibits to the 1950s kitchen of Ralph Kramden, sit-com TV’s most famous city bus driver. (Via Twitter)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will Bill Bratton Make an Anti-Speeding PSA Like This?

By Stephen Miller |
A new anti-speeding PSA from DC police chief Cathy Lanier could be a good model for once and future NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton. Speeding is the leading cause of fatal crashes in New York City, and DC provides a model — starting with a video like this one. Lanier, standing in front of a bank of screens […]
Will the three men in a room join New Yorkers who support slowing drivers near schools?

Most New Yorkers Who Own Cars Support Speed Cameras

By Brad Aaron |
Right now, Albany limits NYC to 140 speed enforcement cameras for all 6,000 miles of surface streets in the city. A broad spectrum of New York City voters approve of expanding the program. The question is whether Albany Democrats Andrew Cuomo, Jeff Klein, and Carl Heastie will take action to save lives.

NYPD Conspicuously Absent From City Council Vision Zero Hearing

By Brad Aaron |
How seriously does Police Commissioner Bill Bratton take Vision Zero? The City Council transportation committee held a hearing today to gauge the city’s progress in reducing traffic injuries and deaths, and NYPD didn’t send a single person to provide testimony or answer questions. In NYPD’s absence, Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg — as she often does — had to field council […]

Tell Albany Where You’d Like to See Traffic Enforcement Cameras

By Brad Aaron |
With Mayor de Blasio looking to gain home rule over NYC’s red light and speed cameras as part of the Vision Zero Action Plan, Transportation Alternatives wants to take your requests for camera locations to Albany. Here’s why local control is critical: Currently, Albany has limited NYC to a handful of speed cameras that can only be […]