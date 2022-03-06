Crash and Explosion on Prospect Park West Destroys Beloved War Memorial

A speeding car driver slammed into a massive war monument in an iconic Park Slope circle in an early Sunday crash, causing a massive explosion that destroyed the car and the memorial and spread debris and oil across a wide area.

Police gave only the scantest of details: At around 4 a.m. the driver of a BMW sedan struck the war memorial in the center of Bartel Pritchard Square at the confluence of Prospect Park West, 15th Street and Prospect Park Southwest — a popular meeting place opposite a grand park and movie theater.

Cops could not say the speed of the vehicle, but the wreckage, including the pulverized park benches, the wreckage and the complete uplifting of the “For Valor and Sacrifice” monument at the center of the circle speak of an extremely high-speed crash. As does this slideshow:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two people were in the car, cops said: A 23-year-old woman, who was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition, and a man who declined medical attention and was uncooperative before fleeing the burning crime scene.

No one was arrested, cops said.

On Sunday morning, residents of Windsor Terrace and Park Slope gathered at the circle to try to piece together what happened. Most expressed sadness until one member of the crowd pointed out that the driver was obviously speeding and reckless — and that New York City is in the midst of rise in car-related deaths that is unparalleled in recent years.

So far through March 2, the Department of Transportation said that 42 people, including 20 pedestrians, have been killed so far by drivers. Pedestrians remain in constant danger of reckless motor vehicle operators, the onlooker pointed out before the crowd scattered.

Prospect Park West south of the circle is a known speeding zone that drivers, including operators of private buses, use as a shortcut from McDonald Avenue to Eighth Avenue, which itself is a speed zone that carries impatient drivers who are seeking a less-traffic-filled route to Downtown Brooklyn or the East River Bridges than the Prospect and Brooklyn-Queens expressways.

The crash was not without its ironies. For the majority of the 20th century, wars killed tens of thousands of Americans — and the circle is named as a tribute to two friends, Emil Bartel and William Pritchard, who died in combat in France during World War I.

The destroyed park bench was part of a ring of benches around the “For Valor and Sacrifice” monument, which honors all of the soldiers in the community who died in foreign wars.

It is not unfair to say that Americans are now far more likely to die in a car crash than in overseas combat.