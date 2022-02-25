Friday’s Headlines: World at War Edition

We won’t waste you time with ill-informed “analysis” of what Vladimir Putin is doing in Ukraine, but we only hope our subway stations never have to be used as emergency bomb shelters, as is happening in Kharkiv:

#Ukraine: Ukrainian civilians taking cover from Russian bombing in the Kharkiv metro tonight. (via @danriversitv) pic.twitter.com/zEbe8clKHU — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) February 24, 2022

At times like these, we don’t know what to do or say, so for now at least, we’re donating to Doctors Without Borders and United Help Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in news closer to home:

A Queens senior was run down and killed by the driver of a FedEx truck, who is also a senior. Cops didn’t charge the driver for some reason. (WPIX)

There are a lot of people living in the subway (NYDN, NY Post), and a woman believed to be homeless was found dead on a train (NYDN).

The MTA looks like it’s finally ready to give in and stop making parents fold their strollers to ride the bus. (amNY)

The City Council approved the zoning change to make outdoor dining permanent, but a lot more will get decided when the rules actually get written (NY Post). Until then, why not celebrate by picking up a copy of Peggy Taylor’s new book, “Streeteries”? (I Love the Upper West Side)

It turns out the MTA’s plan to keep people off of platforms includes more than just a pilot program of gates at three stations. (amNY)

Not sure why, but Gothamist did a long explainer on the MTA’s OMNY pay system, which we Luddites don’t have to worry about until 2024.

Great minds think alike. Our old man editor (not the great mind to which we are referring) was working on a story about how Mayor Adams’s proposed budget didn’t include any public money for Citi Bike, despite his campaign promise. Well, Danny Harris of Transportation Alternatives and Council Member Amanda Farias (the great minds to which we are referring) got it into print first. (City Limits)

Silly us! In yesterday’s tribute to Jessie Singer and her new book, we left out Lloyd Alter’s tribute (which was a double-whammy because it featured our old man editor, too!). (Treehugger)

And, finally, we attended last night’s vigil for Imorne Horton, the 31-year-old Brooklynite who was killed by a hit-and-run driver mere feet from his home one year ago. Horton’s mom released balloons at the moment, exactly one year earlier, when her son was struck, beginning a year in purgatory for her and her family, as Streetsblog reported yesterday. Here are some pictures from the event:

